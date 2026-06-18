Ivory Coast lineup vs. Germany: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 22:06

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi could be available to retain his starting spot in Saturday’s 2026 World Cup Group E clash with Germany in Toronto.

The national team’s federation initially stated that the 23-year-old was denied entry into Canada due to visa complications, following reports that he had been arrested on suspicion of match-fixing offences.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Wahi has now received travel authorisation to enter Canada, putting him back in contention to feature against Germany.

Head coach Emerse Fae will weigh up whether Wahi is ready to continue up front alongside Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Toure, with Ange-Yoan Bonny, Oumar Diakite and Evann Guessand all waiting in the wings if needed.

Amad Diallo scored a 90th-minute winner as a substitute in the 1-0 victory over Ecuador on Monday, and the Manchester United winger will be hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup, potentially at the expense of Nicolas Pepe. Diallo has scored six goals for his country since October last year, more than any other player.

A recall for Diallo would likely see him start on the right flank, allowing in-demand teenage sensation Yan Diomande - who was recently the subject of a €100m bid from Liverpool - to move over to the left wing in a 4-4-2 setup.

Captain Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana could continue to link arms in centre-midfield in front of a four-man defence of Guela Doue, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou and Ghislain Konan.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y. Fofana; Doue, Singo, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, S. Fofana, Diomande; Bonny, Toure

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