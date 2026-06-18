Germany lineup vs. Ivory Coast: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 22:06

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann may consider making a couple of changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s 2026 World Cup Group E clash with Ivory Coast in Toronto.

Die Mannschaft secured a thumping 7-1 victory over Curacao on matchday one and there were six different players on the scoresheet, including substitute Deniz Undav who also registered two assists.

The Stuttgart striker scored 25 goals at club level last season, while he has contributed to 11 goals (seven goals, four assists) in just 10 caps for Germany and will be pushing for a start in the final third this weekend.

A potential start for Undav could see either Leroy Sane or Jamal Musiala drop down to the substitutes bench. If Sane were to make way, Musiala could move over to the right flank with Kai Havertz taking up the No,10 role and Undav leading the line.

However, Havertz is more likely to continue up front; the Arsenal man netted a brace against Curacao and is the only player to score at each of the last four major tournaments for Germany, netting exactly twice in each.

Florian Wirtz is expected to continue on the left side of attack, while Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha, who opened the scoring against Curacao, should get the nod to continue in centre-midfield.

A back four of captain Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown is set to remain intact in front of 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last seven World Cup appearances.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

> Click here to see how Ivory Coast could line up against Germany

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