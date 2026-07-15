Preview: Rigas Futbola Skola vs Glentoran - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Jul 2026 05:38

Just 90 minutes away from elimination in the first round of Conference League qualifying, Northern Irish side Glentoran will travel to take on Latvia's Rigas Futbola Skola at LNK Sporta Parks for the second leg of their tie on Thursday.

RFS hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg at the Oval, and the Glens will be hard-pressed to recover given that they are looking for their first win in four games.

Match preview

Viktors Morozs's RFS narrowly missed out on reaching the league phase of the Conference League for 2025-26, losing 3-2 to Hamrun Spartans in the final playoff round, but they are hopeful of making a strong first step towards qualifying this season.

The three-time Latvian champions currently top the Virsliga, and head into Thursday's showdown having won five and drawn one of their last six games.

On Sunday, Morozs's men beat Jelgava 2-0, courtesy of goals either side of half time from Roberts Savalnieks and Darko Lemajic.

Aside from the strong result, that victory will give fans optimism about progressing due to the fact that a number of players - including striker Rostand Ndjiki and midfielder Stefan Panic - were rotated to prepare for this clash against Glentoran.

RFS came from behind to win 2-1 in the away leg last week, and will be confident of holding out on their own turf this time around, especially given that they have lost just once at home since September last year.

Fuelling the Latvians' expectation further is their superior continental experience, which includes an appearance in the Europa League's league phase in 2024-25, when they famously beat Dutch giants Ajax 1-0.

© Imago / SportPix UK

Meanwhile, Declan Devine's Glentoran are competing in a UEFA qualifier for the first time since 2023-24, and everybody involved will be aware of the stakes considering the club have not progressed beyond the first round of any European qualifying process since 2011-12.

However, the Glens come into this crucial contest a goal down after losing 2-1 in the first leg, and having seen their team score two or more goals just twice across their last six outings, fans will understandably be concerned about their chances of overturning the deficit.

To make matters worse, the visitors are likely to be less sharp than ideal given they are in the midst of a lacklustre pre-season, while RFS are 22 matches into their Virsliga term.

Devine's side closed out the 2025-26 NIFL Premiership campaign with a 6-2 demolition at the hands of Coleraine on April 25, and have won just once since, beating intermediate side East Belfast FC 8-1 in a June 26 friendly.

To offer a more positive perspective, Glentoran have only lost one of their last six away games, winning four and drawing one, and have scored at least twice in 10 of their 11 clashes on the road since the start of 2026.

Additionally, centre-back Zeno Ibsen Rossi - who opened the scoring for the Glens with a header in the first leg - produced a strong performance, but he had been announced as a new signing mere hours before kick off.

Fellow summer signing, 19-year-old winger Rhys Walsh, was an unused substitute last week, and the duo could make a bigger impact on Thursday now that they have had some time to get up to speed with the rest of the squad.

Rigas Futbola Skola Conference League form:

Rigas Futbola Skola form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Glentoran Conference League form:

Glentoran friendlies form:

L

D

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / CHRISTIANxÖRNBERG BB250730CO147

RFS were forced to take off Ismael Diomande due to injury just 32 minutes into the first leg, so expect to see Martins Kigurs start as part of an attacking trio alongside Janis Ikaunieks and Dmitrijs Zelenkovs behind striker Rostand Ndjiki.

Protecting the hosts' lead will be goalkeeper Jevgenijs Nerugals, who is set to be shielded by a back four marshalled by captain Ziga Lipuscek and fellow centre-back Herdi Prenga.

As for Glentoran, they will be looking to veteran striker Patrick Hoban to overturn the deficit and fire the club into the second round.

The 34-year-old should be supported up top by Jordan Jenkins and Joseph Thomson from out wide, while Jack Malone, Aaron McEneff and Joshua Kelly will be hoping to provide stability from midfield.

Last week's goalscorer Zeno Ibsen Rossi should start at the heart of Devine's defence, partnered by Daniel Larmour at centre-half, and flanked by full-backs James Singleton and Ryan Cooney.

Rigas Futbola Skola possible starting lineup:

Nerugals, Filipovic, Prenga, Lipuscek, Kumater; Saidy, Panic; Diomande, Ikaunieks, Zelenkovs; Ndjiki

Glentoran possible starting lineup:

Crellin; Singleton, Ibsen Rossi, Larmour, Cooney; McEneff, Malone, Kelly; Jenkins, Hoban, Thomson

We say: Rigas Futbola Skola 2-2 Glentoran (Agg. 3-2)

RFS are in control of this tie given their 2-1 lead, but they need to remain focused against a Glentoran side that have been particularly strong on the road in 2026.

The Glens will be sure to deliver a spirited performance on Thursday, but with their lacklustre pre-season in mind, it would not be a surprise to see them fall agonisingly short of progression to the second qualifying round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.