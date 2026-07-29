Preview: CF Montreal vs New England Revolution - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Jul 2026 00:39

Aiming to snap a six-match MLS winless run, CF Montreal will welcome the New England Revolution to Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

A heartbreaking 1-0 defeat versus Inter Miami last week dropped Le CFM down to 13th in the Eastern Conference table, while the Revolution are third following a 4-1 win at home to Atlanta United.

Match preview

Close but no cigar has been the story for Montreal throughout the 2026 domestic campaign, with this team losing five times by a single goal.

Philippe Eullaffroy’s men have failed to score in their last three MLS affairs while netting the joint second-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference (22).

On Saturday they will try to avoid dropping points in five successive domestic games at Saputo Stadium, scoring just two goals during that run.

They have suffered just one defeat in MLS this year when netting a second-half goal, with FC Cincinnati beating them 4-3 in March after Montreal had done just that.

A win this weekend would give Montreal four at home in the league this year, doubling their output from the entire 2025 domestic campaign.

Le CFM can also claim their first home victory against the Revs on Saturday since 2023, when they beat them 1-0.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Since the World Cup break, New England have come a long way defensively, conceding just once in their last two MLS games.

While they have won the joint-most home matches in the competition this year (eight), it has been a different story on the road, where Marko Mitrovic has only seen his side win once in 2026 (2-1 against Atlanta United).

Away from home, they have netted a goal or fewer in five of their last six regular season affairs, scoring multiple times only once as the visitors before, against Atlanta United.

Heading into this contest, they are nine points above the Eastern Conference playoff line, collecting six more points than they managed at this stage of the last regular season.

With a win this weekend, this club would surpass their entire total from the 2025 campaign when they finished 11th.

New England have been dominant at Saputo Stadium in recent times, winning their last two away matches at Montreal by a combined margin of 8-0.

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal form (all competitions):

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Eyepix Group

Due to lower body problems, Montreal could be missing Bode Hidalgo, Wikelman Carmona and Frankie Amaya this weekend, while Thomas Gillier is doubtful because of a concussion.

Efrain Morales, Daniel Rios and Samuel Piette were the newcomers in Le CFM's starting 11 against Miami, taking the place of Jalen Neal, Fabian Herbers and Noah Streit.

In New England, Ilay Feingold, Andrew Farrell and Leonardo Campana are all questionable for this match due to lower body injuries.

Carles Gil scored his sixth of the campaign last Saturday, with Dor Turgeman, Peyton Miller and Brooklyn Raines also netting against the Five Stripes.

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Breza; Bugaj, Neal, Petrasso, Vera; Escobar, Longstaff, Herbers; Loturi, Owusu, Synchuk

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Polster, Kohler, Fofana, Sands; Gil, Raines, Yusuf; Miller, Turgeman, Zambrano

We say: CF Montreal 1-0 New England Revolution

If you look at the table, this appears to be a mismatch, but when you examine just how little the Revs create on the road, it looks like a prime opportunity for Montreal to get back in the win column.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.