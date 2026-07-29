Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Jul 2026 00:35

First place in the Western Conference will be up for grabs on Saturday when Los Angeles FC visit BC Place Stadium to face the Vancouver Whitecaps.

These sides are tied for the top spot, with the Caps drawing their last MLS affair 0-0 at Minnesota United and LA blanking Sporting Kansas City 4-0 last week.

Match preview

Things have gotten much more interesting atop the Western Conference table of late thanks to a pair of difficult outings for Vancouver.

Their two-match MLS winless run has them in a three-way tie for first in the West, with the Caps still in front on goal difference.

Jesper Sorensen could drop points in three straight league fixtures for the first time since taking charge of this team before the start of the 2025 season.

Saturday will mark their first regular season affair at BC Place since April as they seek to extend their home winning run to five matches in this competition.

In their seven MLS home wins this year, Vancouver have outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 21-3.

They have points in two of their last three home meetings against LAFC across all competitions, ousting them on penalties in round two of the playoffs last year.

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

While the Caps have hit a speed bump in recent times, it has been full speed ahead for Marc Dos Santos and Los Angeles FC.

The former Whitecaps head coach has seen his team win four successive league fixtures, netting a combined 11 times over that stretch.

LA have lost two of their last three league games away from home, but on Saturday could capture consecutive domestic triumphs as the visitors for the first time in 2026.

A win on Saturday might not only vault them up to first in the West, but also give them consecutive away triumphs in the league for the first time since September of last year (three).

This team have not lost a regular-season away game in August since 2023, when Charlotte FC beat them 2-1.

In six of their last seven visits to BC Place across all competitions, the Black and Gold have avoided defeat in 90 minutes, with their last regular-season away triumph against the Caps coming in 2024 (2-1).

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

Vancouver Whitecaps form (all competitions):

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

A groin strain could keep Emmanuel Sabbi on the Whitecaps' sidelines this weekend, Ralph Priso is dealing with a sore hamstring, Belal Halbouni has a sore knee and Bruno Caicedo is doubtful due to a quad issue.

Kenji Cabrera will be questionable because of a foot injury, Edier Ocampo is eligible to return from his suspension, while Sebastian Berhalter joined Championship side Middlesbrough earlier this week.

On the LA side, leg injuries are expected to keep Sergi Palencia and Igor Jesus off the field for the visitors on Saturday.

Son Heung-min scored the winner for them last week, five minutes into that contest, with Denis Bouanga netting a brace and David Martinez also scoring in their comprehensive victory.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Johnson; Cubas, Larraz; Sabaly, Muller, Badwal; White

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Hollingshead, Porteous, Long, Cheberko; Tillman, Choiniere, Delgado; Bouanga, Heung-min, Martinez

We say: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 Los Angeles FC

These are two of the top attacking teams in the league who have built up a big rivalry over the past few years, and as such, we expect each will find a way to fight back, but we believe neither will get that decisive breakthrough.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.