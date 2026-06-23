Netherlands predicted XI vs. Tunisia: Possible lineup for World Cup clash

By Joshua Cole | 23 Jun 2026 19:40

Netherlands are expected to remain largely unchanged for their final Group F encounter with Tunisia as Ronald Koeman's side look to secure top spot.

The Oranje produced one of the standout performances of the tournament so far when they dismantled Sweden 5-1 on matchday two, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both scoring twice.

Brobbey's place is not entirely certain, however, after reports emerged that the striker is carrying a knock following the Sweden victory, while Memphis Depay is still working his way back to full fitness after a thigh problem.

Should Koeman decide not to risk Brobbey from the start, Donyell Malen could move into a central role, while Crysencio Summerville remains an option despite suffering a head injury in the previous match.

Positive news arrives in midfield, where Quinten Timber has returned to contention after missing the Sweden match with a concussion, although Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch are all expected to retain their places.

Virgil van Dijk is also expected to be available despite a minor injury scare against Sweden, meaning the captain should continue alongside Jan Paul van Hecke at the heart of defence.

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

>Click here to see how Tunisia could line up for this fixture