Liverpool transfer latest: Three alternative stars Reds could target after Yan Diomande setback

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Jun 2026 16:25

Liverpool have been linked with a host of wingers and wide attackers since the closing weeks of the 2025/26 season, as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah's confirmed departure, while Luis Diaz's exit last summer and Federico Chiesa's uncertain future have only heightened the need for further reinforcements.

The Reds have already bolstered their attacking options by activating Victor Munoz's reported £34m release clause, but they supposedly remain in the market for another wide option.

Yan Diomande had emerged as Liverpool's top target, even having an £86.3m bid rejected by RB Leipzig, but recent reports have suggested the Reds have walked away after the highly-rated winger made it clear he preferred a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

As Liverpool now turn their attention elsewhere, Sports Mole takes a look at three alternative stars Andoni Iraola's side could target this summer.

Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Minteh was first linked with a move to Liverpool during Arne Slot's tenure, as the player and manager had previously worked together at Feyenoord, while there are similarities to the departing Salah.

The 21-year-old may not yet have the goalscoring instincts of Liverpool's Egyptian king, scoring just 10 goals in his last two seasons for Brighton, but Minteh certainly boasts similar speed and a brilliant left foot.

Minteh would, therefore, be a natural replacement for Salah on the right flank, while the Gambian does also offer the versatility to play on the left or even through the middle.

Although a deal may prove expensive, with the Seagulls often holding out for major money for their key players, Minteh's familiarity to the Premier League may prove a deciding factor in Liverpool bringing the winger to Anfield.

© Imago

Among the Diomande alternatives currently being discussed, Barcola may be the player operating at the highest level and boasting the greatest potential.

The 23-year-old has scored 34 goals and registered 26 assists in 113 appearances over the last two seasons for Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also demonstrated his quality at the 2026 World Cup, scoring one and assisting one in three games.

Barcola's future has already been discussed heading into the transfer window, with the winger widely regarded as a deputy to the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, and Diomande's potential arrival would only further limit his opportunities in Paris.

Consequently, the winger may opt to move elsewhere to earn more playing time, and with Liverpool reportedly holding an interest, this may be a perfect move for both player and club.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille)

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Another younger option with huge potential, Fernandez-Pardo could be a superb option to feature on Liverpool's flanks.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals and registered six assists in an impressive 2025-26 season for Lille, earning him an unexpected call-up to Belgium's 2026 World Cup squad.

Fernandez-Pardo is able to play on either wing and offers blistering pace and the ability to dribble past opposition defenders, making him a constant threat in one-on-one situations.

Although Lille would expect to receive a significant figure for Fernandez-Pardo's services, any deal would likely cost far less than RB Leipzig have been demanding for Diomande, meaning this could be a strong and cheaper option for Liverpool.