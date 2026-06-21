Switzerland vs. Canada: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Joel Lefevre | 21 Jun 2026 17:49

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Canada wins: 1

Draws: 0

Switzerland wins: 0

There is little history between these two teams, who have met only once before over 20 years ago in the early part of this century.

Both Switzerland and Canada had failed to qualify for the 2002 finals and were playing only for pride when they faced each other in St. Gallen in May of that year.

On that day, the Canucks, boasting many players from their CONCACAF Gold Cup-winning side in 2000, surprised the Swiss.

Polish-born Tomasz Radzinski, who was featuring for Everton at the time, netted a brace, and Werder Bremen’s Paul Stalteri had the other goal in a comfortable 3-1 win for the Canadians.

Blaise Nkufo, born in what was then Zaire and is today the Democratic Republic of Congo, scored the only goal for Switzerland, his first on the international stage.

Two decades on from that match, the Canadians finally qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, their second appearance in the finals.

As for Switzerland, they have taken part in every single World Cup since the conclusion of the 2002 finals.

Previous Meeting

May 15, 2002: Switzerland 1-3 Canada (Friendly)