Canada lineup vs. Switzerland: Predicted XI for World Cup Group B clash as Alphonso Davies hopes to feature for the first time

By Joel Lefevre | 21 Jun 2026 17:25

Seeking to finish undefeated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time, Canada return to BC Place Stadium in Vancouver to face Switzerland on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch’s men won their first-ever World Cup match impressively on matchday two, blanking Qatar 6-0.

As comprehensive as that triumph was, their American manager is dealing with more injuries, as Ismael Kone broke his leg and will miss the rest of the tournament.

While that is a big loss, it is not as big as that of Alphonso Davies, who has yet to feature for them at the 2026 finals due to a hamstring strain.

He was available for selection on matchday two, but with the game well in hand, Marsch chose not to play the Bayern Munich man.

It will be interesting to see if he sees the field for this one as first place is on the line, though Canada need only a draw to top the group.

Despite a lengthy tibia injury, Moise Bombito saw his first World Cup action on Thursday, playing the second half against Qatar in place of Derek Cornelius.

Corenlius and Luc de Fougerolles are on yellow cards and could both be rested ahead of a likely match in the round of 32.

The team’s second all-time leading goalscorer, Cyle Larin, surpassed Jonathan Osorio for second in all-time caps in their last outing and is a dozen away from equalling the mark of former captain Atiba Hutchinson.

Jayden Nelson, who was a late call-up to the World Cup squad following the injury to Marcelo Flores, will be seeking his first action at the finals, having played in Vancouver for the Whitecaps last year.

Replacing Kone will likely be Nathan Saliba, who scored from a free kick against Qatar, his third goal for the national team.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Sigur, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin