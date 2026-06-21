Switzerland lineup vs. Canada: Predicted XI for the Group B clash as Breel Embolo seeks to move up the team's all-time goalscoring charts

By Joel Lefevre | 21 Jun 2026 17:07

For the first time in 20 years, Switzerland can top their World Cup group with a victory over Canada on Wednesday.

Though a place in the knockout stage is pretty much assured for Murat Yakin’s men, they will hope to go unbeaten in this phase of the competition for the first time since 2018.

Denis Zakaria and Nico Elvedi are both on yellow cards and at risk of suspension, so we are unlikely to see either of them feature in this one.

Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka have each scored three goals in the finals and can move into a tie for third all-time among Swiss players in this competition alongside Robert Ballaman and Andre Abbeglen.

The Rennes striker will also move into a tie with Adrian Knup for seventh in all-time goals for A-Team with his next one.

Meanwhile, Johan Manzambi, who had a brace in their matchday two victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week can join some exclusive Swiss company as well.

Another goal for him on Wednesday would mark the first time a Swiss player nets at least three in a single World Cup since Xherdan Shaqiri had that many during the 2014 finals.

None of the current players on this team at this World Cup were on the field when Switzerland faced Canada over 24 years ago, though their current boss played the full 90 minutes of that clash which A-Team lost 3-1.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widemer, Jaquez, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas