Senegal lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Ibrahim Mbaye decision made

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 13:45

Senegal history-maker Ibrahim Mbaye has stuck his hand up for a start in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Group I encounter with Norway at the MetLife Stadium.

During the Lions of Teranga's 3-1 loss to France on matchday one, Mbaye came off the bench to become the youngest African scorer at a World Cup, aged just 18 years and 143 days.

The Paris Saint-Germain starlet could potentially now threaten Ismaila Sarr's spot on the right-hand side, but the Crystal Palace winger's experience should win out in such a crucial contest.

Sarr should therefore operate in an identical front three alongside Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane, thereby also forcing Iliman Ndiaye - who set up Mbaye's strike - to accept a cameo role once again.

Habib Diarra is a viable midfield alternative for the deposed Africa Cup of Nations winners, but manager Pape Thiaw is again expected to keep faith with Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye in the engine room.

Senegal have now conceded three goals in two of their last three games after also shipping three to the USA in a pre-World Cup friendly, but Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate and El Hadji Malick Diouf are not in any danger of dropping out.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

> Click here to see how Norway could line up against Senegal