World Cup Gameweek 2
Norway
Jun 23, 2026 1.00am
New York New Jersey Stadium
Senegal

Norway lineup vs. Senegal: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash after double injury boost

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Double defensive boost for Solbakken: Predicted Norway XI vs. Senegal
© Iconsport / SUSA

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has received a double injury boost ahead of Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Group I showdown with Senegal at the MetLife Stadium.

The Vikings crushed Iraq 4-1 last time out to surge to the top of Group I, although full-backs Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe were worse for wear at full time.

However, the former has quickly shaken off his muscular fatigue, while the unexplained issue that forced Wolfe off in the second half is seemingly nothing serious.

As a result, Ryerson and Wolfe should comprise part of an unchanged backline for Norway, as Tobjorn Heggem is retained over Leo Ostigard despite the latter's goal off the bench on matchday one.

Solbakken also has no reason to alter the midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge and Fredrik Aursnes, and the same can be said about the Scandinavians' attacking triumvirate.

Erling Haaland scored twice with five shots against Iraq, and the Manchester City marksman actually fired more attempts than he completed successful passes (4) on June 16.

Even though Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup represent more recognised wide options, Alexander Sorloth should be retained in support of Haaland, who will also lean on Antonio Nusa for support.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

> Click here to see how Senegal could line up against Norway

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