World Cup 2026 permutations: Who needs what to qualify for the knockout stage?

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 18:59

The 2026 World Cup group stage is underway and teams are fiercely battling to secure a historic spot in the knockout rounds.

The first of 104 games at the newly-expanded 48-team tournament took place on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in their opening Group A fixture.

Every nation has now played their first group game, and supporters will soon be calculating every possible scenario to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

This summer’s World Cup has reintroduced third-place progression for the first time since the 1994 tournament, abandoning the strict top-two qualification rule used between 1998 and 2022.

Featuring a brand-new round of 32, this expanded format means that only 16 nations will be eliminated after the group stage is completed.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the permutations for all 12 groups, providing information on how nations will qualify for the knockout stage, potential tie-breakers and how the best third-placed teams are decided.

How nations qualify for the World Cup 2026 knockout stage

Just like every previous World Cup tournament since 1958, each nation will face each of their three group opponents once, with three points awarded for a victory and one apiece for a draw.

The top-two nations in each group will automatically advance to the round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Tie-breaking criteria for groups at World Cup 2026

Should two or more teams finish level on points at the end of the group stage, a three-step framework is in place to determine who advances.

Step 1: Head-to-Head record

- Total points accumulated in group games played against one another

- Goal difference derived specifically from those head-to-head fixtures

- Total goals scored in the games between the tied nations

Step 2: Group-Wide Statistics

If a deadlock remains, the focus expands to records across all three group fixtures:

- Superior overall goal difference

- Highest number of goals scored across all group games

- Fair Play record, evaluating fewer yellow and red cards picked up by players and staff

Step 3: FIFA Ranking decider

In the highly unlikely scenario that teams still cannot be separated, qualification will be determined by the most recently published FIFA World Rankings.

How the eight best‑ranked nations finishing third are decided

As mentioned previously, eight of the best third-placed teams in the group stage will progress to the knockout rounds, while the remaining four will be eliminated along with the 12 nations who finished rock bottom of their group.

Teams are sorted into a centralised third-place leaderboard and ranked by the following consecutive measures:

- Total number of points accumulated in the group stage

- Goal difference

- Goals scored across all three group games

- Fair Play record, evaluating fewer yellow and red cards picked up by players and staff

- FIFA World Ranking (the final tie-breaker)

Permutations for Group A

© Imago / ImagenShop

Mexico and South Korea both won their opening matches in Group A and will face each other on matchday two, knowing that victory for either side guarantees progress to the round of 32.

Mexico will secure top spot if they beat South Korea and Czechia fail to defeat South Africa, while South Korea will climb to first place if they overcome El Tri and South Africa fail to beat Czechia.

As for Czechia and South Africa, neither side can be knocked out of the World Cup on matchday two, but both are at risk of slipping out of top-two contention if they suffer a second successive defeat.

Czechia can finish no higher than third if they lose to South Africa and Mexico win or draw. Conversely, South Africa cannot finish in the top two if they lose to Czechia and South Korea avoid defeat.

Permutations for Group B

© Iconsport / Cal Sport Media, Cal Sport Media

Switzerland, Canada, Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina all picked up a point in their opening matches, meaning Group B is deadlocked heading into Matchday two.

Due to the balanced standings, no nation can mathematically guarantee progress or face top-two elimination in the next round of fixtures.

A victory for any nation will put them in pole position with four points, while a second successive draw keeps qualification entirely up for grabs on the final matchday.

Permutations for Group C

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Scotland sit top of Group C after winning their opening game against Haiti, while Brazil and Morocco shared the points in a score draw.

Scotland will secure a top-two finish if they beat Morocco and Brazil fail to win against Haiti. Conversely, Haiti cannot be knocked out of the World Cup on matchday two, but they will miss out on a top-two finish if they lose to Brazil and Scotland avoid defeat to Morocco.

As for Brazil and Morocco, they will move onto four points and boost their chances of securing a place in the knockout rounds if they win their respective fixtures on matchday two.

Permutations for Group D

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

United States and Australia both won their opening matches in Group D and will face each other on matchday two, knowing that victory for either side guarantees progress to the round of 32.

USA will secure top spot if they beat Australia and Turkey fail to defeat Paraguay, while Australia will claim first place if they overcome USA and Paraguay fail to beat Turkey

As for Turkey and Paraguay, neither nation can be knocked out of the World Cup on matchday two, but the pair are in danger of falling out of top-two contention if they suffer a second consecutive defeat.

Turkey can finish no higher than third if they lose to Paraguay and USA win or draw, while Paraguay cannot finish in the top two if they lose to Turkey and Australia avoid defeat.

Permutations for Group E

© Imago / Ulmer, Teamfoto

Germany and Ivory Coast celebrated victory in their opening Group E matches and will butt heads on matchday two, knowing that a win for either team secures their place in the round of 32.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany will secure top spot if they beat Ivory Coast and Ecuador fail to defeat Curacao, while Ivory Coast will claim first place if they overcome Die Mannschaft and Curacao fail to beat Ecuador.

As for Ecuador and Curacao, neither team can be eliminated from the World Cup on matchday two, but both are at risk of slipping out of top-two contention if they suffer a second successive defeat.

Ecuador can finish no higher than third if they lose to Curacao and Germany win or draw. Conversely, Curacao cannot finish in the top two if they lose to Ecuador and Ivory Coast avoid defeat.

Permutations for Group F

© Iconsport / Heuler Andrey/ZUMA Press Wire

Sweden claimed a dominant opening win over Tunisia in their opening Group F fixture, while the Netherlands and Japan played out entertaining score draw on matchday one.

Graham Potter’s Sweden sit top of the group and will guarantee a top-two finish if they beat the Netherlands on matchday two and Japan fail to defeat Tunisia.

Sitting rock bottom of the group, Tunisia cannot be mathematically eliminated from the World Cup on matchday two, but they will be restricted to a maximum third-place finish if they lose to Japan and Sweden win or draw.

Permutations for Group G

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

New Zealand, Iran, Belgium and Egypt are all locked on one point following opening-round draws. Consequently, no team in Group G can secure qualification or be eliminated from top-two contention on matchday two.

A win for any nation provides a massive step toward the round of 32, while a loss forces them into a must-win scenario in the final group games.

Permutations for Group H

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Spain were surprisingly held to a goalless stalemate by tournament debutants Cape Verde on matchday one, while Saudi Arabia and Uruguay also sit on one point, keeping the qualification landscape completely open in Group H.

No team in this group can mathematically book their place in the round of 32 or be eliminated from the top two on matchday two.

Any nation that manages to secure a victory will take total control of the group heading into the final round of fixtures.

Permutations for Group I

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Norway secured a convincing win over Iraq in their opening Group I fixture and are joined on three points by pre-tournament favourites France, who beat Senegal on matchday one.

Currently sitting top on goal difference, Norway will advance to the round of 32 if they overcome Senegal and France win or draw against Iraq. Similarly, France will guarantee a top-two finish if they beat Iraq and Norway avoid defeat against Senegal.

While neither Iraq nor Senegal can be mathematically knocked out of the World Cup on matchday two, their top-two hopes could end this week. A defeat for Iraq combined with a France win or draw shatters their top-two chances, while Senegal will suffer the same fate if they lose and Norway pick up at least a point.

Permutations for Group J

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Du Yu

Argentina and Austria both won their opening matches in Group J and will face each other on matchday two, knowing that victory for either nation guarantees progress to the round of 32.

Lionel Messi's side will secure top spot if they beat Austria and Jordan fail to defeat Algeria, while Austria will claim first place if they overcome La Albiceleste and Algeria fail to beat Jordan.

As for Jordan and Algeria, neither team can be eliminated from the World Cup on matchday two, but both are in danger of falling out of top-two contention if they suffer a second consecutive defeat.

Jordan can finish no higher than third if they lose to Algeria and Argentina win or draw, while Algeria cannot finish in the top two if they lose to Jordan and Austria avoid defeat.

Permutations for Group K

© Iconsport / Zuma

Following Portugal’s surprise draw with DR Congo, Colombia sit top of Group K after winning their opening game against Uzbekistan.

Colombia will secure a top-two finish if they beat DR Congo in their next match and Portugal fail to defeat Fabio Cannavaro’s Uzbekistan, who themselves cannot be eliminated from the World Cup on matchday two.

However, Uzbekistan will miss out on a top-two finish if they suffer defeat to Portugal and Colombia pick up at least a point against DR Congo.

As for Portugal and DR Congo, they will move onto four points and boost their chances of securing a place in the knockout rounds if they win their respective fixtures on matchday two.

Permutations for Group L

© Iconsport / Daniel McGregor-Huyer, ZUMA Press Wire

England and Ghana hold the advantage in Group L after winning their opening World Cup matches, the former beating Croatia and the latter edging past Panama.

Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions will guarantee progress to the round of 32 with a win over Ghana on matchday two. The same can be said for the Black Stars if they secure a surprise victory.

As for Panama and Croatia, neither nation can be knocked out of the World Cup on matchday two, but both are at risk of slipping out of top-two contention if they suffer a second successive defeat.

Panama can finish no higher than third if they lose to Croatia and England win or draw. Conversely, Croatia cannot finish in the top two if they lose to Panama and Ghana avoid defeat.