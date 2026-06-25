Preview: Croatia vs Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jun 2026 15:06

Separated by just one place and one point in the World Cup 2026 Group L standings, Croatia and Ghana do battle in a winner-takes-all encounter at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

The Black Stars will ensure a last-32 spot if they avoid defeat, but nothing but three points will do for the Chequered Ones if they do not wish to endure a nervous third-placed wait.

Match preview

Another Croatia match, another milestone for Luka Modric, who celebrated his 200th appearance for his nation in the best way imaginable; three points for the team at the World Cup.

Battening down the hatches after conceding four to England first up, Croatia actually faced more shots against Panama than they fashioned - firing six on goal compared to the Canal Men's eight - but Ante Budimir's moment of ruthlessness in the second half proved pivotal.

Croatia's 1-0 win over Panama both eliminated the group's basement side and left the Chequered Ones' fate in their own hands when it comes to knockout progression, as victory on Saturday will confirm a second-placed finish at the very worst and could even take them top if England shockingly drop points against Panama.

However, a draw will not suffice for Zlatko Dalic's charges, as they would still be behind Ghana on pure points and behind England on head-to-head points, but Croatia have at least shut up shop at the ideal time.

The 2018 runners-up had conceded in seven straight games - including against the Faroe Islands and Montenegro - before keeping Panama at bay, but they are yet to win back-to-back matches in 2026.

© Iconsport / Sputnik

Coincidentally, Ghana's quest for consecutive World Cup wins has continued after their 0-0 draw with England on Tuesday, but the Black Stars understandably celebrated that stalemate as if they had gained two more points.

Despite giving up 78.8% of the ball to Thomas Tuchel's side, Ghana's dogged defending - hailed as some of the best he had ever seen by the England manager - came to the fore, and they could feel aggrieved at not being awarded a spot kick when Ezri Konsa went flying in on Prince Kwabena Adu.

Still only trailing England on goal difference, Ghana can once again afford to play for a draw and advance to the World Cup knockouts, a stage they have not reached since their historic run to the quarter-finals in 2010.

Ghana FIFA Ranking 74 Participations 4 Best Result Quarter-finals Our Prediction Groups Player to watch Brandon Thomas-Asante scored 13 Championship goals to help fire Coventry City back into the Premier League for the first time in 25 years, but has just one international goal from seven appearances. His direct running, physical presence, and penalty-box instinct do not require the game to be going well around him, against England in Group L, the country of his birth, he may get the chance to make Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

However, Carlos Queiroz's side could be made to pay for slow starts, as they are yet to have a shot on target in the first half of a World Cup match this year - exactly the sort of information to consider when perusing our World Cup betting guide.

Failure to take all three points against England means that Ghana boast just one win from their last six matches to boot, although a third stalemate from four is all that is required from their first-ever meeting with the 2018 finalists.

Croatia World Cup form:

L

W

Croatia form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

L

W

Ghana World Cup form:

Ghana form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Sanjin Strukic / PIXSELL

Croatia once again boast a fully-fit squad for matchday three, but Dalic has a critical selection dilemma to solve up front after Budimir's winner off the bench against Panama, where he replaced Petar Musa at half time.

Musa and Josko Gvardiol - surprisingly off the pace against Panama - were both taken off during the break last time out, but there is little chance of the latter losing his spot in the starting XI.

While unable to replicate his cracking strike against England, tricky customer Martin Baturina completed six dribbles and won seven fouls against Panama, the first player to record those totals in a World Cup game since Diego Maradona in 1982.

As far as Ghana are concerned, Queiroz was forced into a change in between the sticks against England, as Lawrence Ati Zigi was declared unfit owing to the muscle injury he picked up against Panama first up.

In his place, Benjamin Asare played a starring role on Wednesday with three crucial saves, and the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper should have done enough to hold his spot regardless of Ati Zigi's condition.

Adu the substitute was then substituted himself in midweek, although that appeared to be a tactical alteration rather than an enforced one from Queiroz, who is expected to have all of his outfield options available.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Baturina, Pasalic, Perisic; Budimir

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo; Williams, Ayew, Semenyo

We say: Croatia 1-0 Ghana

Ghana can employ the same approach they used to terrific effect against England, although they may come under more pressure against a Croatia team who must go gung-ho for the maximum.

Given the Black Stars' lack of bite in the final third so far, if Croatia can find a way through, Dalic's men have our backing to leapfrog Queiroz's side in the standings and grace the last 32 with their presence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.