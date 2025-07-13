Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Shkendija and The New Saints, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still level after last week's first leg, Shkendija and The New Saints will meet again in Macedonia, as they conclude their Champions League first-round qualifier on Tuesday.

The tie is finely poised following a tense goalless draw at Park Hall, so it will now be decided in Skopje.

Match preview

Ultimately aiming to reach the Champions League proper for the very first time, TNS can still dream of going all the way through qualifying this season.

Craig Harrison's side came through their first tie last year, when they won 4-1 on aggregate against Montenegrin club FK Decic, before slipping down to the Conference qualifiers.

Breaking new ground, they then progressed to the league phase of Europe's third-tier tournament - the first time a Welsh league side had reached that stage of any UEFA competition.

This term, their continental journey began with a 0-0 stalemate at Park Hall, where summer signing Ben Wilson spurned Saints' best chance, allowing Shkendija goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye to make a vital save.

Dominant domestically, TNS were treble winners last season - finishing 14 points clear of Penybont - and they will start their latest Cymru Premier title defence early next month.

First, though, they must follow the path of Craig Bellamy's Wales team to North Macedonia, where a second-round tie with Romanian giants FCSB or Andorran minnows Inter Club d'Escaldes is up for grabs.

By contrast with their visitors to Tose Proeski Arena - who they beat 5-4 on aggregate at this stage seven years ago - Shkendija claimed their first title since 2021 last term.

They earned their Champions League spot by securing a fifth Macedonian First League crown after a close-fought race, finishing just three points ahead of Sileks.

Regulars in the early rounds of UEFA competition, the Tetovo-based club were eliminated when they last met Welsh opposition, back in 2023: Haverfordwest County won on penalties in the Conference League's first qualifying round.

Jeton Beqiri's side are now well placed to make amends, as they start Tuesday's second leg all square, with 'home' advantage in the Macedonian capital.

Backed by their notorious ultras, Shkendija will target progress to round two - though TNS boast more recent European experience and will surely put up a fight.

Shkendija Champions League form: D

The New Saints Champions League form: D

Team News

TNS bear the scars of last week's clash in Shropshire, as Leo Smith suffered a knee injury that saw the full-back stretchered off.

Furthermore, midfielder Rory Holden was left covered in blood following a first-half collision and was finally withdrawn in the 80th minute.

The latter should still start in North Macedonia, where club record signing Ben Wilson will spearhead Saints' attack: the former Northern Ireland Under-19s star scored 17 goals in 46 Scottish Championship games last season.

Shkendija, meanwhile, usually rely on 22-year-old striker Fiton Ademi to lead their front line; veteran forward and club captain Besart Ibraimi - who has scored 29 times in UEFA competitions - may start on the bench.

Ronaldo Webster and Klisman Cake are set to feature in the hosts' back four, ahead of Gambian goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye.

Shkendija possible starting lineup: Gaye; Trumci, Cake, Fetai, Webster; Alhassan, R. Ramdani; Tamba, Krasniqi, Latifi; Ademi

The New Saints possible starting lineup: Roberts; Daniels, McGahey, Bodenham, Redmond; Corness, D. Williams; J. Williams, Holden, Brobbel; Wilson

We say: Shkendija 2-1 The New Saints (Shkendija win 2-1 on aggregate)

Two well-matched teams could not be split last week, and it should be another close contest in Skopje.

Shkendija may just edge through with backing from their support, sending The New Saints down a tier in UEFA qualifying.

