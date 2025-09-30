Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Rayo Vallecano and Shkendija, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rayo Vallecano begin their Europa Conference League group-stage campaign when they welcome North Macedonian champions Shkendija Tetovo to the Estadio de Vallecas on Thursday evening.

Both sides enter the competition from different domestic circumstances, with Rayo searching for form in La Liga while Shkendija arrive unbeaten in their league.

Match preview

It has been a poor start to the 2025-26 season for Rayo Vallecano in Spain’s top flight.

After seven matches, Inigo Perez’s men have amassed just five points from a possible 21, recording one win, two draws and four defeats.

The capital side have struggled at both ends of the pitch, scoring only seven goals and conceding 10.

Their winless run now stretches to five games following a 1-0 defeat at home to Sevilla last weekend, a match that also ended with a late red card.

Nevertheless, Rayo secured their spot in the group stage with a commanding 5-0 aggregate victory over Neman Grodno in the playoff round.

This marks their first appearance in European competition in 25 years, following an eighth-place finish in La Liga last season - one of the best campaigns in the club’s history.

In contrast, Shkendija arrive in fine form with Jeton Bekjiri’s men sitting third in the Macedonian First Football League, unbeaten after eight matches with six wins and two draws, collecting 20 points in the process.

The Red and Blacks have been defensively solid, conceding just four goals - the second-best record in their division - while scoring 15 at the other end.

Shkendija initially sought to qualify for the Europa League but were eliminated in the playoffs by Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad.

After a 2-1 first-leg win, they fell 4-1 away from home to lose 5-3 on aggregate, which sent them into the Conference League.

Despite that disappointment, the North Macedonian giants remain a formidable domestic force, having not finished below third place since 2013-14 and winning the league title last season.

They head to Madrid on the back of a 2-0 win over Sileks Kratovo at the weekend, extending their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Rayo Vallecano and Shkendija, adding unpredictability to a clash that could shape the trajectory of their group campaigns.









Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WDLDLL

Shkendija form (all competitions):

WWDWWW

Team News

Rayo will be without Ghanaian centre-back Abdul Mumin, who was omitted from the Europa Conference squad due to a long-term injury sustained last season and is still working his way back to full fitness.

Defender Luiz Felipe is also unavailable due to a hamstring problem sustained in September, with his return expected in mid-October.

For the visitors, Shkendija report no fresh injury concerns, a boost that ensures they can field their strongest possible lineup.

Veteran captain Besart Ibraimi is expected to lead the line once again after scoring last time out, while summer arrival Endrit Krasniqi could make an impact off the bench after netting as a substitute in the weekend’s league fixture.

The visitors are likely to line up with a back four of Ronaldo Webster, Klisman Cake, Imran Fetai and Aleksander Trumci, while midfielder Adamu Alhassan will aim to control proceedings in the engine room.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarría; De Frutos, Díaz, Valentín, García; Alemao, Palazon

Shkendija possible starting lineup:

Gaye; Webster, Cake, Fetai, Trumci; Ramadani, Alhassan; Latifi, Zejnullai, Tamba; Ibraimi

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Shkendija

Rayo have endured a difficult start domestically, but their superior squad quality and home advantage should make the difference on Thursday.

Shkendija’s form and defensive record suggest they will not be easy opponents, yet the Spanish side are expected to edge a competitive clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



