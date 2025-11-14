Barcelona are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu next year.

The 27-year-old has again been in impressive form for his Spanish club during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 15 occasions in all competitions, scoring once and registering one assist.

Ratiu made the move to Rayo from Huesca in August 2023, and he has represented the capital side on 67 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering four assists in the process.

The Romania international's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer, with Barcelona thought to be keen, but no offer was forthcoming for the full-back.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are back in the hunt for the defender, who has a €25m (£22m) release clause in his current deal, which is due to run until the summer of 2028.

Barcelona to 'reignite' interest in Rayo's Ratiu

Barcelona are said to be planning to make a €20m (£17.7m) bid for Ratiu in the hope that it is enough to convince Rayo to let him leave.

The Catalan outfit are not believed to be the only club chasing him, though, with teams from the Premier League also said to be keeping a close eye on his situation in the capital.

Ratiu has gained European experience for Rayo this season, featuring in the Conference League, while he has also previously played in the Europa League during his time at Villarreal.

The defender is also a proven performer in La Liga, featuring on 59 occasions in the competition, scoring twice and providing four assists, while he has been capped on 34 occasions by Romania.

Barcelona want to sign a new right-back next year

Jules Kounde remains Barcelona's first-choice right-back, while Eric Garcia is also an option in that area of the field, but both are more comfortable in the middle of the defence.

Ronald Araujo is another player capable of covering that area, but like Kounde and Garcia, he is primarily a central defender.

Barcelona are lacking a genuine right-back, so it is not a surprise that the club are looking to strengthen in that area of the field, and Ratiu could be the perfect fit considering his experience and price tag.