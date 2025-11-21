Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rayo Vallecano will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with an away fixture against basement side Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are currently 12th in the La Liga table, picking up 15 points from their first 12 matches of the season, while the home side are 20th, claiming eight points from their opening 12 games.

Match preview

Real Oviedo have a record of two wins, two draws and eight defeats from their 12 La Liga matches this season, with eight points leaving them bottom of the table, two points behind 17th-placed Valencia.

The Blues were promoted back to La Liga through the 2024-25 Segunda Division playoffs, and they are back at this level for the first time since 2000-01.

Luis Carrion's side were last victorious in La Liga at the end of September, beating Valencia, but they have struggled for results of late and lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao before the November international break.

Real Oviedo are two points behind 17th-placed Valencia, so their situation far from disastrous, but goals have been a real issue for the promoted outfit this season.

Indeed, the Blues have only found the back of the net on seven occasions in their 12 matches, which is comfortably the worst attacking record, while they have conceded 20 times.

Rayo, meanwhile, have a record of four wins, three draws and five defeats from their 12 La Liga matches this season, with 15 points leaving them in 12th spot in the table.

The capital outfit have also struggled in the final third of the field this term, only scoring 12 times, but they have been relatively solid defensively, and the visitors will enter this match off the back of an excellent result, drawing 0-0 with division leaders Real Madrid.

Inigo Perez's side have actually picked up nine points from their seven league games on their travels this season, which is the fifth-best record, while Real Oviedo have only claimed four points from their six matches at home.

Rayo finished eighth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Conference League, and the capital outfit are currently sixth in the Conference League table on seven points.

Los Franjirrojos have won 15 of their previous 54 matches against Real Oviedo, suffering 24 defeats in the process, while there have also been 15 draws in games between the two sides.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LWWWLD

Real Oviedo form (all competitions):

DWWLWD

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LWWWLD

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

DWWLWD

Team News

Real Oviedo will again be without the services of Alvaro Lemos through injury, while Santi Cazorla, Josip Brekalo and Ovie Ejaria remain doubts for the home side.

Salomon Rondon has scored twice this season, and the experienced striker is once again expected to feature in the final third of the field, with Alberto Reina operating as the number 10.

Federico Vinas is also expected to feature in an attacking area, while there will be another start for Leander Dendoncker, who has been an important player for the promoted outfit this term.

As for Rayo, Abdul Mumin, Diego Mendez and Pedro Diaz will miss the match through injury, while Randy Nteka is also expected to be unavailable for selection.

There could be just one change to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Real Madrid last time out, with Alemao in line to feature in the final third of the field.

Alemao could come in for the injured Pedro Diaz, with Jorge de Frutos moving into a wide area.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Lopez; Colombatto, Dendoncker; Vinas, Reina, Chaira; Rondon

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Lopez, Ciss; De Frutos, Palazon, A Garcia; Alemao

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo won 4-1 when these two teams last met in the Segunda Division in May 2021, and we are backing another success for the capital side here, but it could be close in terms of the scoreline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email