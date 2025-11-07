Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign with an away match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

However, Xabi Alonso's side have been the dominant force in Spain's top flight so far this season, recording 10 wins from their 11 matches to sit at the top of the La Liga table on 30 points.

Real Madrid are already five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and will have the chance to stretch that lead to eight points when they tackle Rayo on Sunday afternoon.

The home side, though, are in strong form, winning six of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and takes a look as the past meetings between the two teams ahead of what is shaping up to be an interesting battle in the top flight of Spanish football.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 46

Rayo Vallecano wins: 7

Draws: 6

Real Madrid wins: 33

These two sides have locked horns on 46 occasions throughout history, and it is Real Madrid that lead the overall head-to-head record with 33 wins to Rayo Vallecano's seven, while there have only been six draws.

Real Madrid have incredibly scored 119 times in their 46 matches with Rayo Vallecano, averaging 2.6 goals per game against their capital opponents, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture with 12.

Both league matches between the two sides during the 2023-24 campaign actually finished level, with the pair playing out a goalless draw at Bernabeu in November 2023 before it finished 1-1 in the reverse fixture in February 2024.

Their last meeting at the home of Rayo also ended in a draw, with the pair sharing the points in a 3-3 in December 2024, but Real Madrid were 2-1 winners over Rayo in the reverse fixture at Bernabeu in March 2025.

Rayo have a recent success over Real Madrid to their name, triumphing 3-2 in November 2022, and Real Madrid have only won two of the last six league meetings between the two sides.

Real Madrid's biggest-ever win over Rayo Vallecano came in December 2015, when they incredibly recorded a 10-2 victory, and all but two of their 46 fixtures throughout history have taken place in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano only have six league wins over Real Madrid to their name, with five of those coming on home soil.

Los Franjirrojos' only La Liga win at Bernabeu came back in January 1996, when Guilherme Alves netted a brace in a 2-1 success over a Real Madrid side that found the back of the net through their legendary forward Raul.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 09, 2025: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Dec 14, 2024: Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 18, 2024: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 05, 2023: Real Madrid 0-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

May 24, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Nov 07, 2022: Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 26, 2022: Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 06, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Apr 28, 2019: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 15, 2018: Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Apr 23, 2016: Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 20, 2015: Real Madrid 10-2 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Apr 08, 2015: Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 08, 2014: Real Madrid 5-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Mar 29, 2014: Real Madrid 5-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Nov 02, 2013: Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 17, 2013: Real Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Sep 24, 2012: Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 26, 2012: Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 24, 2011: Real Madrid 6-2 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

