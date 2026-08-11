Transfer news and rumours today: Fulham complete record Charles signing, Man City forward secures Southampton loan switch

Fulham have signed former Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles from Championship side Southampton.

According to BBC Sport, Fulham will pay an initial £26m fee, which could increase to £30m depending on add-ons, making Charles the most expensive Northern Irish footballer of all time.

Charles, who will wear the number 19 shirt, has put pen to paper on a long-term contract until the summer of 2031, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

“I’m buzzing to finally get it over the line. The club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really," Charles told FFCtv.

“It’s a great club, with a really good vision – the manager explained that to me. To be here is a massive privilege.

“I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it’s perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well.”

The move sees the Man City academy product leave Southampton after making 76 competitive appearances.

Charles replaces Serbia international Sasa Lukic, who recently completed a move to newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Mubama completes Southampton switch

While Southampton have bid farewell to Charles, they have bolstered their forward options with the addition of Manchester City youngster Divin Mubama.

The Saints have signed the 21-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the 2026-27 season.

“I believe in myself, one hundred per cent," Mubama said. "With the way this team plays, when you’ve got players around you that have that much quality, you will be served.

"It’s up to you whether you put the ball in the back of the net, and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I’ve just come back from a pre-season where I’ve scored goals. I’ve been playing, I feel really fresh, I feel sharp, so I’m just really excited to get going.”

This will be Mubama's second Championship loan after spending the 2025-26 season with Stoke City, where he scored five goals in 26 league appearances in a campaign that was disrupted by a leg injury.

Mubama will compete for a spot in Tonda Eckert's side with Cyle Larin, Cameron Archer and Lewis Dobbin.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Celtic on verge of Hassan signing

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Celtic are reportedly on the brink of signing Egypt international Haissem Hassan from Real Oviedo.

According to Sky Sports News, Celtic have reached an agreement with the Spanish club over a deal worth nearly £9m.

The initial fee is said to be just shy of £6m, with the potential to increase by a further £3m in add-ons.

Hassan, who impressed for Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, is set to undergo a medical before completing the move this week.

The current plan is to register the winger in time for Celtic's Champions League playoff tie against LASK Linz.

Oviedo will receive a significant amount of the agreed bonuses if the Scottish champions reach the league phase of the Champions League.