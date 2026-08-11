Preview: Shelbourne vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

With Ajax having secured a two-goal advantage against Shelbourne in the first leg of their Conference League tie, they will hope to avoid a collapse when they travel to Tolka Park on Thursday for the second leg.

The Dutch side emerged as 3-1 winners at home on August 6, and should they maintain their advantage against their Irish hosts, then they will advance into the final qualifying round.

Match preview

Shelbourne can have no complaints about the scoreline of the first leg given they failed to create a big chance, and all three of their shots came from the edge of the penalty area.

The Irish side's lack of threat was nothing new, with the team having blanked in six of their last nine European matches, while they only scored one goal in two of those games.

It would be understandable if the club's focus was elsewhere considering they are currently fifth in the League of Ireland with 34 points, just six more than ninth-placed Drogheda United, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

A defeat for the Reds would extend their losing streak to five fixtures in all competitions, and it would also be the ninth time in 11 games that they failed to win.

Shelbourne boss John Russell has only been in charge for six games, and one of his five losses came when his team were beaten 2-1 by St. Patrick's Athletic at home on August 9, though his team did triumph in four of their prior seven clashes at Tolka Park while losing just once.

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile

Ajax will have mixed feelings about the first leg, as while they now have a commanding lead, they only scored three goals despite generating 32 shots, over six xG and nine big chances.

Progression into the final qualifying round will be seen as the minimum expectation for a team that has played in the group or league phase of a European competition in each of their past eight seasons.

De Godenzonen began their Eredivisie campaign on August 9 with a 2-0 success against PEC Zwolle, and they have now won each of their last six competitive outings.

The club have also triumphed in their past three away contests in Europe, scoring 10 goals while only conceding four times.

Manager Michel will be pleased that his side have only suffered two defeats in their last 17 away fixtures, a period in which they won on nine occasions.

Shelbourne Conference League form:

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L

L

Shelbourne form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

L

Ajax Conference League form:

W

W

W

Ajax form (all competitions):

W

W

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W

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Shelbourne face a difficult test on the weekend against Shamrock Rovers, so it would not be surprising if they took off attackers like Daniel Kelly and Sean Moore if Ajax extended their lead.

Given a two-goal gap is bridgeable, midfield regulars Kerr McInroy and Jack Henry-Francis are set to feature, though they must offer greater protection to defenders Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett and Kameron Ledwidge this time around.

Ajax forward Mika Godts has not yet completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain, and perhaps he will want to play at least the second leg before leaving for France.

The attacker may be joined in the frontline by Kasper Dolberg and Steven Berghuis, while Youri Regeer is likely to retain his place at the base of midfield.

Aaron Bouwman and Daley Blind were stationed as centre-backs in the first leg, and there is no reason to doubt their inclusion on Thursday.

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Beach; Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge; Mbeng, Henry-Francis, McInroy, Norris; Moore, Kelly, Caffrey

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Gaaei, Bouwman, Blind, Wijndal; Klaassen, Regeer, Gloukh; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts

We say: Shelbourne 0-3 Ajax (Ajax with 6-1 on aggregate)

Ajax were unlucky to not finish the tie in the first leg, and a similar performance will see them through to the next round.

Shelbourne have not posed enough of a threat in the final third when playing in Europe, and they likely face Conference League elimination.

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