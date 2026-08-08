Preview: PEC Zwolle vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

Winless in competitive meetings against Ajax since 2014, PEC Zwolle welcome their free-scoring visitors to MAC³PARK Stadion on Sunday, aiming to end their wait for success in this fixture.

However, the Amsterdam giants are in fine form heading into their Eredivisie opener, making them significant favourites to beat their Zwolle-based opponents.

Match preview

Twelve years have passed since PEC got the better of Ajax in the Dutch domestic season's curtain-raiser in August 2014, a victory that followed Blauwvingers' 5-1 hammering of the illustrious side in the KNVB Beker final, coming from behind that time to stun Godenzonen on home soil.

That pair of wins was as good as it got for PEC, who enjoyed a five-match unbeaten streak in this fixture at the time, between February 2014 and April 2015, claiming two victories.

However, they have since failed to get the better of this weekend's visitors in 12 years, a run of competitive fixtures that stands at 19 matches.

Henry van der Vegt's men now seek to snap that long-standing wait for maximum points in this matchup this time; however, a dismal pre-season has left much to be desired.

The Zwolle-based side lost three of their four tune-up fixtures ahead of the new campaign, with failures to score in 1-0 and 3-0 losses to Al Jazira and Hannover bookending a 3-2 win over Cercle Brugge KSV and defeat to AEK Athens by the same score.

Without any winning momentum of any kind, Van der Vegt's men face an uphill challenge against Ajax, whose pre-season form was carried into the preliminary stage of their third qualifying round against Shelbourne, whom they beat 3-1 to put one foot into the play-off stage.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Indeed, that victory continued a winning run that has seen new boss Michel begin his two-year tenure positively.

Defeating Shelbourne in the Conference League marked De Godenzonen's sixth successive triumph in a row and seventh in eight matches since a 3-1 friendly defeat against Panathinaikos at the start of July.

Entering the weekend as resounding favourites for success, the 36-time Eredivisie champions head into this weekend's match looking to start strongly in a bid to build momentum through a solid start to avoid a similar sort of campaign to the last one.

While six losses in 34 is fair, especially since champions PSV Eindhoven fell to just two fewer losses, their 14 draws — the most in the campaign — ultimately cost De Joden a higher league finish.

With two fifth-place finishes sandwiching their runners-up standing in 2024-25, Michel hopes to steer the club back into title contention, not competing as also-rans in the competition that they have historically dominated with PSV.

PEC Zwolle friendlies form:

L

W

L

L

Ajax form (all competitions):

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / ProShots

PEC are expected to be without Younes Namli, whose knee injury has kept him out since April, though that is the home team's only reported injury issue ahead of the opener.

While their hopes again rest on veteran Koen Kostons, who netted 11 goals last term — the only player on the side to notch a double-figure tally — the 35-year-old has scored just once in 13 top-flight appearances since the start of February.

Although Thijs Oosting did not score more than six goals — he also assisted three — he remains capable of deciding a game, as evidenced by his two goals and one assist.

Despite rumours linking him with a host of top European clubs, Mika Godts has stayed in Amsterdam, and the wide attacker — scorer and assister of 29 goals in total last season — aims to start this term where he ended the last one.

Steven Berghuis never really hit his best level after returning from injury in 2025-26, but the wide attacker has started this one intent on making up for lost time, highlighted by four goal contributions — two goals and as many assists — in Conference League qualifying.

While Michel has no major injury worries, loan returnees Jan Faberski and Amourricho van Axel Dongen are out with knee and thigh issues, respectively.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Floranus, Viergever, Graves, Aertssen; Thomas, Sommer; Mbayo, Oosting, Sorensen; Kostons

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Blind, Caio Henrique; Klaassen, Regeer; Berghuis, Gloukh, Godts; Dolberg

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-3 Ajax

Despite Ajax's imminent trip to face Shelbourne, it is hard to make a case for PEC Zwolle, who are out of form and do not have as many match-winners as the 36-time Eredivisie champions.

The visitors have the historical edge and form on their side, and we are backing them to notch a fourth consecutive win in competitive matches to start the new season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.