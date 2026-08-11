Preview: Omonia vs Lincoln Red Imps - prediction, team news, lineups

Omonia Nicosia have a fantastic opportunity to reach the Europa League playoff round when they welcome Lincoln Red Imps to GSP Stadium for the second leg on Thursday.

The Queen will head into the contest with plenty of confidence after scoring a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Gibraltar.

Match preview

Omonia returned to the Champions League after a lengthy absence, and while they could not progress further in the premier competition, their Europa League campaign could be promising.

After frustrating the home side to a stalemate in the first half, they fell behind when Christian Rutjens put Lincoln ahead in the 71st minute.

In the dying seconds of the match in stoppage time, Omonia restored parity through Panagiotis Andreou, who scored with a fine header.

The reigning Cypriot champions are undefeated at home across all competitions since March 2026, including a 1-0 win against Kairat in the Champions League qualifier.

© Imago / IMAGO / TT

The Red Imps began their European campaign with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Inter Club d'Escaldes, but Swedish outfit Mjallby proved a much sterner test in the next round.

The tie was effectively put beyond Lincoln's reach after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, and although they produced a much-improved display to earn a goalless draw in the return fixture, it was not enough to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

The reigning Gibraltar champions will also be frustrated by their inability to make home advantage count against Omonia, particularly after conceding an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Lincoln are still searching for their first away win of the European campaign, and Juan Manuel Pavon's side now need to produce a disciplined performance in Cyprus if they are to prevent their continental journey from ending at the first hurdle.

Omonia Europa League form:

Omonia form (all competitions):

Lincoln Red Imps Europa League form:

Lincoln Red Imps form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Henning Berg has no major injury concerns to contend with and is expected to largely stick with the side that started the first leg.

Tasos Chatzigiovanis could come into contention in place of Jaden Montnor, while Muamer Tankovic may be preferred to Mihlali Mayambela as Berg considers his options in the 4-3-3 formation.

The main selection dilemma for Manuel Pavon centres on whether to retain first-choice goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins, who has yet to keep a clean sheet in the competition.

Nauzet Garcia could therefore be handed an opportunity in goal, while Alex Mula may also come into the starting XI if Lincoln opt for a more attacking approach in their bid to outscore their opponents.

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Balkovec, Panagiotou, Simic, Christou; Maric, Costa, Andreou; Montnor, Diony, Mayambela

Lincoln Red Imps possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Cardozo, Lopes, Rutjens, Alvarez; Joe, Eersteling, Idrissi, El Ghobashy, Pinto; Toledano

We say: Omonia 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps (Omonia win 3-2 on aggregate)

Omonia's formidable home record gives them the edge, with the Cypriot champions unbeaten on their own turf since March, while the late equaliser in the first leg should provide them with a tremendous confidence boost.

Lincoln will pose a threat and should make this a competitive contest, but we expect the home side to narrowly edge the Red Imps in a pulsating thriller.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.