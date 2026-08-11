Preview: Egnatia Rrogozhine vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Shamrock Rovers must hold onto their lead when they travel to play Egnatia Rrogozhine at Arena Egnatia on Thursday if they are to advance into the final round of Europa League qualifying.

After winning the first leg 3-1 on August 4, Rovers are in an incredibly strong position, though they must avoid any complacency in the second leg.

Match preview

Egnatia Rrogozhine were competitive for large parts of the first leg, but they were particularly vulnerable in the first 15 minutes of the second half, conceding twice in that period.

The hosts now face a significant challenge, especially as they have only once won by at least two goals in a European game at home.

Nevil Dede's side have in fact only won by at least two goals in two of their 17 matches in UEFA competitions, while they have only once triumphed by at least three goals.

The Albanian club's record in recent continental fixtures has been poor considering they have lost three, drawn three and won one of their last seven European outings.

Egnatia are unbeaten in their past four games in all competitions at home, winning three times Arena Egnatia, but they conceded eight goals in their three most recent matches in Europe at the stadium.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Shamrock's three goals in the first leg continued their trend of strong performances in the final third, and they also managed to net three times when they beat Dundalk 3-2 on August 7.

That League of Ireland victory maintained their lead at the top of the table, with Rovers seven points ahead of second-placed St. Patrick's Athletic with nine matchweeks left to play.

Rovers' win in the first leg represented the club's fourth European success in a row at home, but they are winless in their past five games on the road in European competitions, losing on four occasions.

The visitors scored in two of those five away fixtures, though the more concerning statistic for head coach Stephen Bradley will be the fact his side lost by at least a two-goal margin in all four of their defeats.

Shamrock Rovers' overall record on the road is still concerning given they have suffered three losses and won just two times in their six most recent away contests.

Egnatia Rrogozhine Europa League form:

L

Egnatia Rrogozhine form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

L

Shamrock Rovers Europa League form:

W

Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Asatur Yesayants, Sportsfile

Egnatia must avoid playing recklessly in search of goals, so starting Fernando Medeiros, Altin Kryeziu and Ibrahim Diabate in midfield may be sensible.

Forwards Daniel Adjessa and Ildi Gruda can be expected to play together as a duo, while Eneo Bitri is set to lead a three-man defence.

Shamrock will likely use a similar formation and similar personnel to the lineup they fielded in the first leg, with Graham Burke and Aaron Greene candidates to spearhead their team's 3-5-2 shape.

In the middle of the pitch, anchor Matthew Healy may be flanked by Dylan Watts and Jack Byrne, the latter of whom provided two assists against Egnatia.

The trio will have to carefully protect their backline, which could feature central defenders Tunmise Sobowale, Roberto Lopes and Enda Stevens.

Egnatia Rrogozhine possible starting lineup:

Dajsinani; Sota, Bitri, Aliyev; Jaime, Medeiros, Kryeziu, Diabate, Yago; Adjessa, Gruda

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Sobowale, Lopes, Stevens; Fitzgerald, Byrne, Healy, Watts, Brennan; Burke, Greene

We say: Egnatia Rrogozhine 2-2 Shamrock Rovers (Shamrock Rovers win 5-3 on aggregate)

Shamrock's performances away from home in Europe have significant room for improvement, and that could give Egnatia hope.

However, the hosts still have to overcome a sizeable deficit, and their defensive frailties will likely prevent them from staging a successful comeback.

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