Leeds vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season friendly

Rivals Leeds United and Manchester United meet at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday night for a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The Whites have won each of their last three friendly fixtures, including beating Liverpool 4-2, while the Red Devils have won two and drawn one of their last three, featuring a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United on Wednesday.

What time does Leeds vs. Man United kick off?

Leeds United's pre-season friendly fixture against Manchester United will kick off at 7:30pm UK time.

Where is Leeds vs. Man United being played?

The friendly clash between these two rivals will take place at the historic Croke Park in Dublin, which can hold up to 82,300 supporters.

How to watch Leeds vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

Wednesday's pre-season encounter between Leeds United and Manchester United will be available to watch live on ITV1.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the game via ITVX or Manchester United's dedicated streaming service, MUTV.

Highlights

A full highlights package from the game will be available after the match on each teams' respective YouTube channels.

What is at stake for Leeds vs. Man United?

Leeds United and Manchester United clash in their respective penultimate friendly fixtures ahead of the start of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The Whites will be hoping to make it four straight friendly wins before taking on Augsburg in their final pre-season match, followed by their opening league game against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will look to build on their 1-1 draw with PSG ahead of facing AC Milan in their final friendly game, followed by their Premier League opener against Hull City.