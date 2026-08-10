Leeds vs. Man United: Red Devils boss Michael Carrick set to name strong team for "iconic occasion"

Ahead of Manchester United's pre-season friendly with Leeds United on Wednesday, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law looks at the current shape of the Red Devils squad.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "It's going to be a strong team for this game"

Man United vs. Leeds Friendly Match Preview

Rashford is more earmarked for the AC Milan game. He was always going to travel to Ireland for the camp, which is very important to get him back in the swing of things and back in the mix with his teammates.

Lammens and Matthijs de Ligt didn't travel for the last game because of illness; they were back with the squad, but they're both fine. I fully expect Lammens to start in goal.

I think Bruno Fernandes obviously comes back into the team, having appeared off the bench last time out. I'm expecting Tielemans to start as well.

He had a really good performance off the bench and moved the ball really well, as we know he can. It's not a shock; he's not an unknown quantity.

We've all seen him, whether at Villa or throughout his career, so we know what type of player he is. Dalot was back as well, and Yoro was on the bench. The right-back is an interesting one for the start of the season.

Yoro has played there a lot, Mazraoui is now back, and Dalot is now back. I'm not sure which of those three is going to start against Leeds, if I'm honest.

I think only Michael Carrick knows that at this stage, unless the players have been told. It's going to be very interesting to see which way he goes there.

Maguire and Shaw, we expect them to be in the starting side if it is Tielemans and Fernandes. Will we see Mason Mount? Maybe not, because he's been injured, so Santos in the middle.

Cunha, I think, off the bench. I'd be surprised if Cunha was thrown straight in to start, considering he's been at the World Cup, then not trained, then been unwell.

Mbeumo through the middle, Amad Diallo will start again as well, and perhaps Dorgu too. It's very interesting to see how the squad is shaping up at the moment.

All the players have joined up, including De Ligt, who obviously won't play but is in the squad. Kobbie Mainoo is back.

JJ Gabriel wasn't in the squad against PSG, but he's with the squad for this game, so he could potentially be involved. Only Ugarte is an absentee for a long period, considering that knee injury he picked up at the World Cup.

Everyone else is looking in good shape; I don't want to jinx it by saying someone important is looking good and then picking up an injury, because that's usually how it goes.

Zirkzee has been phased out of the team of late, which suggests he's not going to start the season, but will he be one to move on before the end of the transfer window? That's certainly one to watch.

I don't think he has a chance of starting this game. It's going to be a strong team for this game, and United will want to do well against Leeds.

It's going to be such an iconic occasion; that part of the world love their football and love Manchester United.

I'm sure there'll be a lot of support for Leeds in the stadium as well. It's going to be a really good game, and one that I do think Carrick will really want to win, even though it's pre-season.