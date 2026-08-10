Arsenal vs. Como: Will Cesc Fabregas be given a good reception by the Emirates Stadium?

Ahead of Arsenal's pre-season friendly with Como on Wednesday night, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses a Gunners return for the Italian club's head coach Cesc Fabregas.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "It's going to be really interesting to see the reception Fabregas gets"

Arsenal vs. Como Friendly Match Preview

They were one of the proper surprise packages in Europe last year, and they're going to play in the Champions League next year, so this could be a precursor to another European match for Arsenal.

They got 71 points, which is incredible for a club that's quite well financially backed with a very good manager in Cesc Fabregas.

It's going to be really interesting to see the reception Fabregas gets... he went on strike and refused to train to get that move through to Barcelona, though Barcelona were also tapping him up.

The Barcelona players at the time were really talking up the move. So there are lots of mixed feelings towards Fabregas from the Emirates faithful, maybe leaning more towards him being a snake, or just an ambivalent side rather than a warm welcome back.

But he's done very well at Como, with links to Liverpool and other big clubs, so it will be fascinating to see what he can do in the Champions League this year.

They've had quite mixed pre-season form so far. Como lost to Villarreal on penalties, and only beat a Portuguese side, Famalicao, 3-2 last time out, with a brace from the Greek striker Douvikas, who got 14 Serie A goals last season.

Arsenal's defence is a bit hotchpotch again, so you'd expect him to take advantage of that. Thankfully for Arsenal, I'm not sure the two playmakers, Nico Paz and Baturina, have returned yet.

I haven't seen any firm reports on whether they'll be involved in this one. But they've got lots of both young talent and experience. Alvaro Morata is on the books at Como; he's actually only 33, though he feels like one of those players who has been around for so long.

Same with Ricardo Rodriguez. When we did our World Cup podcast, we mentioned how he's only 33 despite being around for years.

Morata and Douvikas will feature, depending on whether Paz plays, which I'd be surprised by. Baturina, I'm not sure about, and they've got Perrone as well, a defensive midfielder formerly of Man City.

Either way, they can certainly cause Arsenal problems. Above all else, I'm really intrigued to see what reception Fabregas gets.

The Barcelona saga with him lasted a good 18 months before he actually left. That's the biggest subplot in this game. From an Arsenal fan's perspective, hopefully they can shut up shop defensively.

David Raya is back with the squad now for this double match, having cut his holiday short. Same with Bukayo Saka.

I'm not sure if Rice, Zubimendi or Merino will return for this one; they might wrap them in cotton wool for the Community Shield and for Coventry. Either way, it's going to be an exciting game.