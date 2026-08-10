Preview: Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia - prediction, team news, lineups

Fluminense will host Independiente Rivadavia at the Maracana on Tuesday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie, with the Brazilian side looking to take an advantage into the return fixture.

The hosts are under pressure after a difficult run of form and several important absences, while the visitors will be confident after already avoiding defeat against the home side twice during the group stage.

Match preview

Fluminense enter the knockout stages at a difficult point in their season, having gone five matches without a win across all competitions.

Their latest setback came in the Copa do Brasil, where they were eliminated by Vasco, while their attacking output has been a particular concern, with Luis Zubeldia's side scoring just three goals across those five winless matches.

The absence of John Kennedy makes that problem even more significant, with the striker suffering an ACL injury during the derby against Vasco and will miss an extended period after scoring 15 goals in 38 appearances this season.

Rodrigo Castillo is expected to lead the attack in his absence, with Agustin Canobbio and Savarino providing width and Lucho Acosta operating as the chief creative outlet.

Fluminense will also be encouraged by the return of several players who were rested during their most recent Brasileirao fixture, although the defensive absences mean Zubeldia will have to find the right balance against an opponent that has already demonstrated its ability to hurt them.

© Imago / Fotobaires

Indeed, Independiente Rivadavia have proved particularly troublesome for Fluminense in this Libertadores campaign.

The Argentine side won 2-1 at the Maracana during the group stage before securing a 1-1 draw in Mendoza, meaning Fluminense are still searching for their first victory over Tuesday's opponents this season.

Independiente arrive in Brazil having enjoyed a remarkable continental campaign, winning the Copa Argentina in 2025, before making its Libertadores debut and finishing the group stage with the competition's best overall record, collecting five wins and one draw.

Their domestic form has been less impressive, however, having been eliminated by Union in the Torneo Apertura knockout stage before beginning the Clausura with a defeat against Sarmiento.

Alfredo Berti is therefore likely to prioritise defensive organisation at the Maracana, with the visitors happy to frustrate Fluminense and leave Brazil with either a draw or a narrow victory.

Fluminense will need patience when attempting to break down what is likely to be a deep defensive block, and must also be careful when possession is lost, as Independiente have the pace and organisation to punish them on the counter.

Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

D

L

L

D

W

W

Fluminense form (all competitions):

D

D

D

D

L

D

Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Independiente Rivadavia form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Fluminense will be without John Kennedy after his serious knee injury, while Thiago Silva, Freytes and Millan are also unavailable due to injuries.

Facundo Bernal has also departed following the completion of his transfer to Real Betis.

There is some positive news for Zubeldia, with Jemmes returning after recovering from an adductor injury. Lucho Acosta, Savarino and Canobbio are also expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested in the Brasileirao.

For Independiente Rivadavia, goalkeeper Ramiro Macagno remains out injured, meaning Nicolas Bolcato should continue between the posts.

The visitors will also be without Sebastian Villa following his transfer to Boca Juniors.

With Villa gone, more responsibility will fall on Alex Arce, who has scored four goals in the Libertadores and is currently the competition's second-highest scorer.

Matias Fernandez should operate as an important link between midfield and attack, particularly when Rivadavia look to break quickly.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Ignacio, Jemmes, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Savarino, Lucho Acosta, Canobbio; Castillo

Independiente Rivadavia possible starting lineup:

Bolcato; Osella, Studer, Costa, Elordi; Rios, Bottari, Florentin, Fernandez; Sartori, Arce

We say: Fluminense 1-0 Independiente Rivadavia

Fluminense have not been in convincing form heading into this tie, and the absence of John Kennedy is another significant blow to their attacking options.

However, playing at the Maracana should give the hosts enough control and territory to eventually break down an Independiente Rivadavia side expected to adopt a cautious approach.

The visitors have already shown that they can frustrate Fluminense, but the Brazilian side's creativity should eventually make the difference.

A 1-0 victory for Fluminense looks the most likely result, although Zubeldia's side will need to be patient and avoid leaving space for Rivadavia to exploit on the counter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.