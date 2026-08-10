Cristian Romero to Arsenal: "More red flags than green flags" for 2026 World Cup winner

Amid suggestions that Arsenal are keen on Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton argues against a move to the Gunners for the Argentina international.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "I would not take Cristian Romero at Arsenal"

Why Arsenal Should Never Sign Cristian Romero

No, not a chance. Being straight up, I would not take Cristian Romero at Arsenal. It harks back to the Sol Campbell days, but Sol Campbell became an invincible and an absolute legend. Romero is now in the prime of his career.

On his day he can be a very good defender. When he gets it right he can be a great, aggressive, no-nonsense, all-action defender. We have seen him score and assist plenty of times as well.

But there are so many more red flags than green flags with this one. Tottenham fans will tell us better than anyone just how overly aggressive and rash he can be. He had two red cards in the Premier League last season and 11 yellow cards.

That was the joint most red cards, level with Wesley Fofana of Chelsea. So there are so many more cons than pros to this signing. Arsenal do need some defensive cover, but that cover should never be Cristian Romero.

I'd be very surprised if Romero plays another game for Tottenham. He is due back quite soon from the World Cup.

Towards the end of last season, and even during the season when he was getting those red cards and yellow cards and proving to be a liability, so many more Spurs fans were turning on him.

Then, against Everton, he flew home to Argentina before the final day of the season, before the game Spurs needed to at least get a point from to stay up.

He did come back for that one, so he was watching on from the sidelines, but the damage had already been done, and it has been exacerbated since.

Quite firm reports say that Romero would be open to joining Arsenal. It seems like he has really burnt a lot of bridges with Tottenham fans, and even if he does stay, which I don't expect to happen, those bridges will not be rebuilt.

Tottenham would entertain a sale, but certainly not to Arsenal. They are doing their absolute utmost not to sell to Arsenal in any circumstances.

I don't think they will have to, because Arsenal are just one of four interested clubs. Atletico Madrid have been the front runners, but there has been no major breakthrough yet.

Inter Milan's name was mentioned quite prominently a month or two ago. Reports initially said they had given themselves a 10-day deadline. Those 10 days have now passed, and there has been no breakthrough there either.

Another report yesterday in Spain said Romero was waiting for Barcelona to make their move. Araujo is going to Liverpool, and that should be confirmed pretty soon.

Deco, the sports director of Barcelona, does like Romero. But Barcelona don't see the need, and the expectation is that Cubarsi and Martin will be the starting central pairing under Hansi Flick next season.

They have also got Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Kounde, who can play center-back even though it is not their natural position.

There is also a La Masia prospect, Alvaro Cortes, who would take on that role if Araujo is replaced. Tottenham will entertain bids of maybe between £35 and £40m, but they would avoid selling to Arsenal at any cost.