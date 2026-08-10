Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel Jesus asking price 'outlined' by Gunners amid Napoli links

Arsenal are allegedly ready to demand at least €20m (£17.12m) for Gabriel Jesus.

The signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes over the weekend has handed Mikel Arteta a major boost ahead of the start of their Premier League title defence.

However, it means that the Gunners' net spend since the market reopened in June is at more than £100m.

Although there are more funds available to Arteta should he wish to make use of them, Arsenal have little interest in over-spending on any of their remaining summer transfer targets.

As a result, the money which they can recoup from the sale of rotational squad members could prove key over the coming weeks.

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Arsenal set Gabriel Jesus asking price

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal's hierarchy have determined that they will not cash in on Jesus for anything less than £17m.

Jesus, now 29 years of age, was restricted to three starts and 11 substitute outings in the Premier League during 2025-26.

With just a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Brazil international has become an obvious candidate to be sold.

Napoli are said to be exploring whether it is plausible to sign the versatile attacker, who has contributed 32 goals and 22 assists from 123 appearances for Arsenal.

Although it is unclear whether Jesus is ready for a new challenge in a different league, he has been in the Premier League since January 2017.

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Is Gabriel Jesus Arsenal exit inevitable?

Jesus has racked up 110 minutes across Arsenal's recent three friendlies against Girona, Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund.

However, he has not featured for more than 53 minutes in a single game, and received just 12 minutes off the substitutes' bench in the latter of those fixtures on Sunday.

While a scenario could play out where Jesus is kept in North London to add squad depth, Arsenal are naturally open-minded to a sale for the right price.

Furthermore, Jesus will also want to get his career back on track. Across the last two seasons, he has accumulated just 2,192 minutes of football across 54 appearances.