Newcastle United transfer news: Former Spurs star 'turns down' St James' Park move

Newcastle United have reportedly failed with an approach for Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

With Bruno Guimaraes having completed a transfer to Arsenal on Saturday, new Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle is in the market for a new experienced player for central midfield.

Although Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have signed from Ajax and Monaco respectively, they do not possess the know-how of a division like the Premier League.

However, Hojbjerg would have fit the bill through his time at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal has now been scrapped.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Why are Newcastle not signing Hojbjerg?

Romano says that Newcastle were prepared to agree to the financial demands of Marseille.

Reports elsewhere indicated that the North-East outfit were ready to meet Hojbjerg's €15m (£12.81m) asking price.

Despite that development, the Denmark international is said to have rejected the opportunity to move to St James' Park.

At this point in time, it remains unclear whether the 31-year-old is specifically rejecting Newcastle or would prefer to remain at Marseille.

In two seasons at the French giants, Hojbjerg has contributed eight goals and nine assists from 75 matches.

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What next for Newcastle in midfield chase?

The fact that Newcastle were prepared to pay that amount of money for a 31-year-old suggests that they have recognised they are lacking experience in the centre of the pitch.

Although Lewis Miley joins Steur and Bamba as a potential star, he is also below the age of 21, while it remains to be seen what happens with the futures of Joelinton, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey.

Newcastle will seemingly move their attention to another player with vast Premier League or European experience to act as a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch.