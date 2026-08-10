Barcelona transfer news: Roony Bardghji loan plans scrapped as winger suffers major injury blow

Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji has been ruled out for the majority of 2026-27 with a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old is earmarked as a future key player at Camp Nou after signing from Copenhagen.

However, he had been in line to go out on loan this season in order to earn regular minutes from the starting lineup.

Although the Swede made 28 appearances during 2025-26, he was given just 10 starts and only accumulated 872 minutes of football.

Nevertheless, a temporary switch away from the Catalan giants has now been scrapped.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

How long could Bardghji miss with knee injury?

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bardghji has torn his ACL, presumably on Monday.

The report alleges that the playmaker is now expected to miss at least six to seven months of action.

Bardghji has sustained the second cruciate ligament tear of his career, having suffered the same injury in April 2024.

On that occasion, the starlet missed 11 months, and there will be natural concerns that he could be absent for a similar timeframe.

His last appearance during pre-season was a 45-minute outing versus Birmingham City on July 31.

Hansi Flick had left him out of the most recent squad for friendlies against Nottingham Forest and Udinese.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Bardghji injury impact on Barcelona transfer business?

Barcelona would have been in line to receive a loan fee and reduce their wage bill through Bardghji's exit.

While the impact on their business during the summer transfer window may be limited, it is a clear blow when club officials are having to work stringently to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

The leeway for more business being conducted will be widened should Ferran Torres finalise a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.