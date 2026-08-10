Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid will continue their preparations for the start of their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a friendly against Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros, while Deportivo recorded a 1-0 win over Genoa last time out.

Match preview

Deportivo finished second in last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to Spain's top flight for the 2026-27 campaign, with the team back at the top level for the first time since 2018.

It has been a difficult few years for the Blue and Whites, who have actually played in the third tier in four of the last six seasons, but they are now preparing for a return to La Liga.

Antonio Hidalgo's team have played six times in pre-season, boasting a record of three wins and three defeats, including a 1-0 victory over Genoa last time out.

Deportivo's preparations for the new campaign will conclude in this match, with their 2026-27 La Liga campaign then beginning against Elche on August 17.

The Blue and Whites have been busy this summer, bringing in seven new players, while six have departed, so there will be a fresh look to the squad in the new campaign.

© Iconsport / Fernando Vazquez / Alamy Live News

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have played three matches in pre-season, beating Leganes (4-1) in their opener before drawing 2-2 with Fiorentina at the start of the month.

Jose Mourinho's side then beat Ferencvaros 2-1 last time out, and they have another two matches against Deportivo and Schalke 04 before beginning their campaign away to Espanyol on August 22.

Los Blancos have made six signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Carlos Espi, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid have also announced a new long-term contract for Vinicius Junior, who had been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

Los Blancos finished second in Spain's top flight last season and will be bidding to wrestle the title back from Barcelona in the new campaign; it will be fascinating to see how Mourinho's second spell in charge of the club unfolds.