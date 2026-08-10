Preview: Newcastle United vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

Two Premier League sides will meet in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, with Newcastle United and Everton locking horns at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Newcastle will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Valencia, while Everton suffered a 3-1 defeat to Stuttgart in their last pre-season contest.

Match preview

It has been a summer of change for Newcastle to put it mildly, with Matthias Jaissle replacing Eddie Howe as head coach, while key players in the shape of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have moved on in big-money transfers.

Newcastle have managed to make five signings, though, bringing in Sean Steur, Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Ewen Jaouen and Lukas Hornicek.

The Magpies have played four pre-season matches, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a 3-0 win over Darlington, before drawing 1-1 with Gateshead ahead of a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City on July 29.

Newcastle will enter this match off the back of a win, though, beating Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, and they now have three friendlies to come against Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg.

The Magpies will open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23 before heading to Tottenham Hotspur in their second game of the season.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Everton, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to German side Stuttgart, which proved to be their fifth pre-season friendly of the summer.

David Moyes' team opened their preparations for the new season with a 4-0 win over Dundee, before drawing 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers and beating Stoke City 1-0 in their next two matches.

The Toffees then recorded a 2-1 victory over Hamburger SV at the start of the month before their defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday afternoon.

Everton have two more friendlies against Newcastle and Lille before opening their pre-season at home to Crystal Palace on August 22.

Moyes' side have made four new signings this summer, bringing in Merlin Rohl, Tyrique George, Hayden Hackney and Christian Norgaard.

Newcastle United pre-season form:

Everton pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Newcastle will be without the services of Anthony Elanga, who was forced off against Valencia last time out due to a late challenge from Jose Gaya, but the Sweden international has escaped a serious injury and could return to the field in the near future.

There will be changes to the side that started the team's last match, with Yoane Wissa potentially being introduced into the XI fresh from his brace against Valencia.

Jacob Murphy and Lewis Miley could also be brought into the side.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford could make his first appearance of pre-season, having now linked back up with the Toffees squad after representing England at the 2026 World Cup.

There will be changes to the side that started against Stuttgart, with Thierno Barry likely to be introduced off the back of his goal last time out.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Michael Keane are also among the notable first-team players expected to return to the starting team for this contest.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; L Miley, Botman, Thiaw, Shahar; Bamba, J Ramsey, Joelinton; J Murphy, Wissa, Osula

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Branthwaite, Keane, Mykolenko; Hackney, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall; Dibling, Barry, Alcaraz

We say: Newcastle United 1-1 Everton

It is always difficult to know exactly what to expect when two Premier League clubs meet in pre-season, but we are predicting a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.