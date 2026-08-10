Who will be the next FIFA president? Ceferin, Al-Khelaifi, Montagliani and more rated

Gianni Infantino's position as FIFA president has rarely looked more vulnerable, but whether the growing opposition to his leadership can actually remove him remains a very different question.

Infantino confirmed in May that he will seek a fourth term at next year's FIFA presidential election, which will take place in Rabat, Morocco on March 18, 2027.

However, the political landscape has changed dramatically since then, with UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF now jointly calling for him to resign and withdraw from the election following the collapse of his controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

The FFE plan would have created a FIFA-owned commercial subsidiary valued at around $20bn, with up to 20% offered to outside investors to raise as much as $4.2bn, with the money intended to increase funding for FIFA's 211 member associations.

FIFA eventually abandoned the proposal after it triggered fierce opposition from several confederations.

The fallout has transformed what had looked likely to be another straightforward Infantino re-election into a potentially contested race, although no major challenger has yet formally declared.

Candidates have until November 18 to put themselves forward, meaning the next three months could be decisive in determining whether the opposition can unite behind one candidate or whether Infantino's support base proves too difficult to overcome.

Sports Mole assesses the leading names in the conversation across five categories: governance, popularity, football knowledge, greatest achievement and political nous, with each category worth a maximum of 20 points.

Gianni Infantino – The incumbent

Governance: 11/20 | Popularity: 13/20 | Football knowledge: 14/20 | Greatest achievement: 18/20 | Political nous: 18/20 | Total: 74/100

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

It would be premature to write Infantino off – the Swiss-Italian administrator has been FIFA president since 2016 and was re-elected unopposed in both 2019 and 2023, while FIFA's membership endorsed him unanimously at CAF level earlier this year.

He has also overseen the expansion of the men's World Cup from 32 to 48 teams and substantially increased FIFA's development spending, with the governing body saying it invested $5bn through the FIFA Forward programme during the last decade.

His political strength, however, has been severely tested by the FFE controversy.

UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have accused Infantino of a fundamental breach of trust and called for him to step down, while several national associations have withdrawn or questioned their support.

The three confederations represent a substantial voting bloc, although they cannot win the election on their own.

Infantino therefore remains the candidate to beat, but he can no longer assume that another uncontested election awaits him.

Aleksander Ceferin – The opposition leader

Governance: 17/20 | Popularity: 15/20 | Football knowledge: 15/20 | Greatest achievement: 17/20 | Political nous: 18/20 | Total: 82/100

© Imago

If the opposition eventually settles on one candidate, Aleksander Ceferin currently looks like the most obvious choice.

The UEFA president has emerged as the most prominent critic of Infantino, helping unite Europe's 55 member associations against the FFE proposal and leading UEFA's increasingly aggressive response to FIFA's handling of the crisis.

He has also established a reputation for resisting the European Super League, which collapsed as a serious threat to UEFA's competitions during his presidency.

The major question is whether he actually wants the job, as Ceferin announced in 2024 that he would not seek another term as UEFA president in 2027, but that decision does not amount to a declaration that he intends to run for the FIFA presidency.

He remains an unconfirmed potential candidate, although the current crisis has inevitably increased speculation around him.

His greatest advantage is political rather than geographical, but if UEFA can persuade the other confederations that a single candidate is required to defeat Infantino, Ceferin possesses the profile and experience to lead that coalition.

Victor Montagliani – The dark horse

Governance: 15/20 | Popularity: 13/20 | Football knowledge: 14/20 | Greatest achievement: 15/20 | Political nous: 18/20 | Total: 75/100

© Iconsport / Zuma

Victor Montagliani may represent the most realistic alternative to a European candidate.

The Canadian has been CONCACAF president since 2016 and played a major role in delivering the 2026 World Cup to North America, while his confederation has grown considerably in influence during his tenure.

He has also developed a reputation for being able to operate across different political camps, a quality that would be essential in a FIFA election.

Unlike Ceferin, Montagliani does not come from Europe, which could make him more attractive to associations that are reluctant to hand global football's leadership back to UEFA.

Reports earlier this month that he was considering a FIFA presidential bid, although other reports have suggested that his immediate focus remains on CONCACAF.

That uncertainty makes him a genuine dark horse, but his cross-confederational background could become extremely valuable if the opposition decides that a European candidate would struggle to win enough votes outside UEFA.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa – The experienced challenger

Governance: 13/20 | Popularity: 13/20 | Football knowledge: 15/20 | Greatest achievement: 15/20 | Political nous: 18/20 | Total: 74/100

© Iconsport / Sputnik

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa is one of the few potential challengers who already knows exactly what it takes to run a FIFA presidential campaign.

The Bahraini administrator challenged Infantino in the 2016 election, reaching the second round before losing 115-88, and has led the AFC since 2013.

He therefore understands both the mechanics of a FIFA election and the importance of building alliances beyond his own confederation.

His position has become particularly interesting following the FFE controversy.

Sheikh Salman joined Ceferin and Montagliani in today's call for Infantino to resign, making him one of the three most senior football administrators openly challenging the FIFA president.

His experience and AFC network make him a credible candidate, although his previous presidential defeat and the political baggage surrounding his record in Bahrain would make a campaign particularly complicated.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi – The reluctant heavyweight

Governance: 13/20 | Popularity: 16/20 | Football knowledge: 16/20 | Greatest achievement: 18/20 | Political nous: 17/20 | Total: 80/100

© Imago

Few potential candidates possess Nasser Al-Khelaifi's combination of football influence, financial power and institutional connections.

The Paris Saint-Germain president also chairs the European Football Clubs association, sits on UEFA's Executive Committee and is a member of the FIFA Council, giving him an unusually broad network across club and international football.

His credentials have also been strengthened by PSG's transformation into one of Europe's dominant clubs, culminating in consecutive Champions League triumphs in 2025 and 2026.

Yet there is one enormous problem, and that is Al-Khelaifi does not appear to want the job.

A spokesperson said recently that he had "absolutely no ambition, intention, or interest" in becoming FIFA president, despite reports that European officials had considered him a potential challenger to Infantino.

That makes him one of the most intriguing names in the race but also one of the least likely to actually enter it.

Lise Klaveness – The reformer

Governance: 19/20 | Popularity: 12/20 | Football knowledge: 15/20 | Greatest achievement: 13/20 | Political nous: 15/20 | Total: 74/100

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

If the election were decided purely on governance credentials, Lise Klaveness would have an extremely strong case.

The Norwegian Football Federation president has consistently challenged FIFA over issues including the proposed biennial World Cup, human rights, governance and the distribution of power within the organisation.

Her position has become even more significant during the current crisis. Norway has called for Infantino to resign, with Klaveness describing the situation as one in which trust in the FIFA leadership has been lost.

She would represent a very different model of FIFA leadership, but that could also be her biggest obstacle.

Klaveness does not possess the same global political network as Ceferin, Sheikh Salman or Montagliani, and FIFA elections are ultimately won by assembling votes rather than winning arguments.

She could therefore become an important figure in the anti-Infantino movement without necessarily being the person who leads it.

Who is most likely to become the next FIFA president?

The answer depends almost entirely on whether the opposition can unite.

Infantino still has significant support, as CAF's 54 member associations unanimously backed him in April, while FIFA has 211 members in total, meaning UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF cannot remove him simply by acting together.

However, the joint intervention from Ceferin, Montagliani and Sheikh Salman represents the clearest indication yet that the crisis has developed into a serious political challenge to Infantino.

The most important question before the November 18 deadline is therefore not simply who wants to replace Infantino, but who can persuade the competing confederations to support one candidate.

A divided opposition would give Infantino a route to another term, particularly if his existing support in Africa and parts of Asia and South America remains intact.

A united opposition would be a very different proposition.

For now, Ceferin is the strongest potential challenger, with Montagliani arguably the most politically interesting alternative.

Sheikh Salman brings the experience of having already fought a FIFA election, while Al-Khelaifi would instantly become a heavyweight candidate if he changed his mind.

But there is a reason Infantino remains the favourite to survive. Until somebody actually declares, builds a coalition and begins collecting votes, the incumbent still has something every challenger desperately needs, which is a head start.