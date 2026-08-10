Three-time Serie A champions hold 'initial talks' for £38.5m-valued Arsenal attacker

Arsenal are reportedly evaluating the immediate future of Gabriel Martinelli as the summer transfer deadline approaches.

Martinelli's place in North London has long been questioned, even though he made 30 Premier League appearances in the 2025-26 season.

As such, the forward, valued at €45m (£38.5m) by Transfermarkt, is now attracting significant interest from several ambitious clubs operating across Europe's top leagues.

Despite their undeniable contributions to the Gunners' recent domestic successes, boardroom executives are seemingly open to sanctioning their departures.

However, any potential exits will firmly depend on whether the North London club can identify suitable replacements to strengthen their squad.

Roma 'initiate formal contact' to sign Martinelli

© Imago

According to The Mirror, Serie A heavyweights Roma have already held preliminary discussions with Martinelli's representatives regarding a potential summer switch.

The 25-year-old winger has just one year remaining on his current contract, although Arsenal crucially retain an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Had the Premier League champions succeeded in their ambitious pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, Martinelli would have almost certainly been allowed to leave.

With new arrival Christos Tzolis currently impressing in pre-season, the Brazilian faces fierce competition for the left-wing berth ahead of the new campaign.

Galatasaray are also believed to be closely monitoring his situation as a potential alternative to Rafael Leao, though matching his current salary could prove extremely problematic for interested suitors.

Who are Arsenal's current options in Martinelli's position?

© Imago / Sportimage

Tzolis is a fresh face at the club, with Leandro Trossard and Martinelli previously the main options for the left-wing berth.

However, Trossard's departure for Besiktas created a squad spot, which the above-mentioned arrival from Club Brugge has effectively filled.

Eberechi Eze also plays down that flank, though most observers prefer to have him as an option in attacking midfield rather than out wide.

As such, the Gunners' main options at left winger are Martinelli, Eze and Tzolis, while Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus, a reported Napoli and Besiktas target, could also be deployed on that side of the pitch.