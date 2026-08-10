Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola 'makes decision' on Reds former £16m signing

Wataru Endo's future at Liverpool is reportedly under consideration by the Anfield outfit, with several clubs believed to be interested in the 33-year-old.

Endo featured in Liverpool's pre-season 3-2 friendly defeat to Monaco, marking his first appearance for the Reds since returning from an ankle injury in February.

The 33-year-old midfielder's fitness struggles unfortunately saw him miss out on representing Japan at the 2026 World Cup, which ultimately led to his retirement from international football.

Following limited involvement over the last 12 months, Endo has seemingly tumbled down the pecking order at Anfield.

As a result, the experienced midfielder is not considered a prominent part of Andoni Iraola's long-term plans ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Liverpool 'willing' to offload Endo before deadline

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are actively prepared to sell Endo before the end of the summer transfer window to clear vital space in their squad.

The Merseyside club have reportedly been contacted by a number of potentially interested sides to make them fully aware of his sudden availability.

Endo made a mere 12 appearances across all competitions last season, with only three of those coming as a starter.

With his current contract set to expire in 2027, the hierarchy on the red half of Merseyside view this transfer window as their final opportunity to secure a respectable transfer fee for the player.

Which English clubs could target the midfielder?

© Imago

Endo has consistently retained a long list of admirers in England and across Europe since arriving from Stuttgart three years ago.

The above source suggests that relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, as well as Premier League outfit Fulham, have previously registered concrete interest and could now be tempted to launch an official bid.

According to Transfermarkt, AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Celtic were also previously credited with an interest in the experienced midfielder, even if no concrete interest has so far materialised after previous keenness on the former Stuttgart man.

Despite being largely content during his spell on Merseyside, the defensive midfielder is now reportedly keen to depart in search of regular first-team football.