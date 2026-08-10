Preview: Platense vs Coquimbo Unido - prediction, team news, lineups

Meeting for the first time in a competitive fixture, Platense will welcome Coquimbo Unido to Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez in Argentina on Wednesday in leg one of that round of 16 Copa Libertadores tie.

In the group phase of the competition, the Argentines finished second with 10 points, while Coquimbo topped their group with the same number of points.

Match preview

Platense did just enough to advance from the group stage, collecting their first clean sheet on matchday six, defeating Corinthians 2-0.

On Wednesday, they can stretch their unbeaten run at home in the Libertadores to three matches as they seek just their second home triumph of the tournament this year.

They will enter this match without a normal time victory in their last five home games, losing 4-0 to Talleres domestically in their last home encounter.

So far at the 2026 Libertadores, they boast a 100% record when netting the opening goal, doing so twice in the group stage.

At the same time, Walter Zunino’s side are unbeaten in their last two home encounters and have not given up a single first-half goal in the tournament this year at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez.

This upcoming match will be their first knockout fixture in the Liberadores, which will come before they feature in the last 16 of the Copa Argentina against Instituto in late August.

© Imago / Photosport

Just like their upcoming opponents, this is uncharted territory for Coquimbo, who will play their first match in the last 16 of this tournament on Wednesday.

Hector Hernan Caputto Gomez will hope to avoid suffering consecutive defeats for the first time in the competition, after they were beaten 1-0 by Nacional in their final group fixture back in May (1-0).

The Chileans can stretch their unbeaten run to three matches across all competitions on Wednesday and end a three-game winless run away from home.

In the group phase, they collected four points after conceding the opening goal, earning a positive result on their home field both times.

Coquimbo failed to score in their last two away matches in this competition, with three of their four goals conceded in those outings happening in the second half.

Piratas have lost all four of their previous Libertadores affairs versus Argentine opposition, without a single goal scored in those away matches.

Platense Copa Libertadores form:

Platense form (all competitions):

Coquimbo Unido Copa Libertadores form:

Coquimbo Unido form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

On Wednesday, Platense will be missing Tomas Nasif and Gonzalo Goni due to a cruciate ligament tear and Achilles tendon rupture, while Celias Ingenthron and Maximiliano Amarfil are dealing with back problems.

Franco Zapiola had three goals to lead them in the group stage, including a brace in their final match against Corinthians, while Matias Borgogno made six stops for the clean sheet in that match.

We saw three new faces in the Coquimbo starting 11 from matchday five to six in this tournament with Gonzalo Flores, Benjamin Chandia and Lucas Pratto coming into the fold the last time out.

Manuel Fernandez, Cristian Zavala and Guido Vadala all netted twice for them in the group phase of the competition this year to lead them in that department.

Platense possible starting lineup:

Borgogno; Lagos, Vazquez, Cuesta, Silva; Heredia, Bussio, Barrios; Gauto, Retamar, Zapiola

Coquimbo Unido possible starting lineup:

Flores; Salinas, Gazzolo, M. Fernandez, Cornejo; Camargo, Vadala, Cordero; Zavala, Pratto, Azocar

We say: Platense 0-0 Coquimbo Unido

A knockout game on such a big stage is new territory for these two teams, and as such, we expect to see a lot of tension and passive play.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.