EFL Cup second round draw in full: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United learn opponents

Chelsea have been handed a home tie against Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round.
Having missed out on European qualification, the Blues - as well as the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United - are among 11 Premier League clubs who enter the competition at this stage.
Xabi Alonso's side will take on League One club Luton, who are managed by former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere.
Meanwhile, Spurs will play host to Charlton Athletic, while Newcastle United have been handed a showdown with West Bromwich Albion.
There is just one all-Premier League tie, that being Nottingham Forest squaring off against Leeds United at the City Ground.
Everton will make the trip to Deepdale to play Preston North End as David Moyes goes back to one of his former clubs.
Birmingham City and Brentford meet in another eye-catching tie, while Fulham will welcome AFC Wimbledon to Craven Cottage for a London derby.
The second-round ties take place on the week commencing August 24.
EFL Cup second round draw in full
Stoke City vs. Hull City
Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United
Doncaster Rovers vs. Middlesbrough
Barnsley vs. Crewe Alexandra
Preston North End vs. Everton
Blackpool vs. Lincoln City
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bradford City vs. Burnley
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury Town
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient
Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City
Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
Stevenage vs. Reading
Cambridge United vs. Millwall
Birmingham City vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. West Ham United
Watford vs. Peterborough United
Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon
Plymouth Argyle/Exeter City vs. Coventry City
Chelsea vs. Luton Town
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Charlton Athletic