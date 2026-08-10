EFL Cup second round draw in full: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United learn opponents

Chelsea have been handed a home tie against Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round.

Having missed out on European qualification, the Blues - as well as the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United - are among 11 Premier League clubs who enter the competition at this stage.

Xabi Alonso's side will take on League One club Luton, who are managed by former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere.

Meanwhile, Spurs will play host to Charlton Athletic, while Newcastle United have been handed a showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

There is just one all-Premier League tie, that being Nottingham Forest squaring off against Leeds United at the City Ground.

Everton will make the trip to Deepdale to play Preston North End as David Moyes goes back to one of his former clubs.

Birmingham City and Brentford meet in another eye-catching tie, while Fulham will welcome AFC Wimbledon to Craven Cottage for a London derby.

The second-round ties take place on the week commencing August 24.

EFL Cup second round draw in full

Stoke City vs. Hull City

Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United

Doncaster Rovers vs. Middlesbrough

Barnsley vs. Crewe Alexandra

Preston North End vs. Everton

Blackpool vs. Lincoln City

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bradford City vs. Burnley

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury Town

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient

Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City

Cardiff City vs. Norwich City

Stevenage vs. Reading

Cambridge United vs. Millwall

Birmingham City vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. West Ham United

Watford vs. Peterborough United

Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon

Plymouth Argyle/Exeter City vs. Coventry City

Chelsea vs. Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Charlton Athletic