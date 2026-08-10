Preview: Inter Miami vs Club Leon - prediction, team news, lineups

With their Leagues Cup campaign on the ropes, Inter Miami will wrap up group action on Wednesday, needing a win against Club Leon at Nu Stadium.

On matchday two, the Herons were beaten 2-1 by Monterrey, dropping them down to 11th in the Group B table, while Leon sit third in Group A after beating Orlando City 2-1.

Match preview

A club’s fortunes in the Leagues Cup can change quickly as the 2025 runners-up discovered over the weekend.

Inter Miami's defeat on matchday two means that only a normal time victory and a lot of help would enable them to avoid being eliminated in the group stage of this tournament for the first time.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos has yet to lose consecutive competitive games since taking charge, while his team have only lost two matches across all competitions at Nu Stadium.

For as much firepower as they possess, the Herons have struggled defensively, conceding multiple goals in five of their last six competitive outings.

In their Leagues Cup history, they have won all but one of their group encounters in Florida, collecting maximum points in seven of those nine instances.

In 2026, they have failed to win four times competitively when netting the opening goal, all of which occurred away from home.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The Leagues Cup seems to have been a rebirth for Club Leon this season, a side that have never made it beyond the group stage of this tournament before.

Javier Gandolfi’s men are well on their way to changing that this time around, as a normal time triumph on matchday three would assure them a place in the knockout round.

Before this tournament began, they had lost two of their first three matches in the Liga MX Apertura campaign, but on Wednesday they can claim four straight competitive triumphs for the second time this year.

The 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners are one of four Mexican teams, alongside Club America, Juarez and Cruz Azul, that can collect maximum points in all three of their Leagues Cup group fixtures, which would be a first for a Liga MX squad in the new format.

Leon have conceded the joint-fewest goals in Group A thus far, allowing just one in their two matches played.

Los Panzas Verdes have a 100% record since the start of the 2026-27 Apertura season when netting the opening goal, doing so in two of their last three competitive outings.

Inter Miami Leagues Cup form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Club Leon Leagues Cup form:

Club Leon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

In this must-win game, Inter Miami could be missing their captain and star forward Lionel Messi, who missed matchday two as he was in Argentina following his father’s death.

Meanwhile Luis Suarez is out through suspension, while German Berterame has a nose injury, and Tadeo Allende is doubtful due to a knee issue.

Rodrigo De Paul scored their only goal against Monterrey, but his team conceded twice in the second half, with the winner coming in the 90th minute.

Because of a sore ankle, Leon will likely be without Valentin Gauthier on Wednesday, while Angel Estrada is doubtful as he recovers from a leg problem.

Daniel Arcila was the hero for a second match in a row, netting the winner against Orlando City in the final 45 minutes, with Juan Guevara drawing them level before that.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios Novo; Fray, Mura, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Casemiro, Segovia; Delinois, Pinter

Club Leon possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Moreno, Romana, Guevara, Vegas; Rodriguez; Cortizo, Beltran, Echeverria, Dominguez; Arcila

We say: Inter Miami 0-1 Club Leon

Even if Messi is available, Inter Miami do not look as focused and determined in this tournament, while Leon have shown themselves to be incredibly sharp and potent in transition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.