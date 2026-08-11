Preview: Shkendija vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

Shkendija welcome Hibernian to Nacionalna Arena Tose Proeski on Thursday for the second leg of their Conference League third qualifying round encounter.

The hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first leg, leaving the tie still up for grabs in this reverse fixture.

Match preview

Shkendija have enjoyed a positive start to the 2026-27 season under new boss and former player Artim Polozani, who was appointed manager in July 2026.

Polozani's side got the campaign underway with a confident 6-0 aggregate win over Europa FC in the first round of Conference League qualifying.

Shkendija did subsequently lose the first leg of their second round clash with NK Bravo, but they immediately bounced back in their opening league game - winning 3-0 against Skopje - followed by turning the tie around with a 3-1 second-leg win.

Shkendija were given the tough draw of facing Hibernian in the third round, where they fell to a devastating late 2-1 loss at Easter Road Stadium, with Warren O'Hora scoring a 90th-minute winner.

However, Polozani will take encouragement from their performance in that defeat, while his side will also be boosted by their return to winning ways at the weekend and their return to home soil for this encounter.

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As for the visitors, after a mixed start to the 2026-27 term, David Gray's side appear to have found their feet in recent outings.

Hibernian lost two of their first three competitive matches, including a 2-0 loss to FC Malisheva in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round - before turning it around with a 4-1 second-leg win - and a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell on matchday one in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs did manage to rebound with the 2-1 win in the first leg against Shkendija, and they superbly built on that triumph at the weekend, snatching a 2-1 win against Rangers at Ibrox.

Gray's side were second best for much of that encounter, holding just 25% possession and taking only eight shots to Rangers' 27, but their clinical finishing helped seal the victory.

Gray will be hoping for more of the same clinical finishing in the second leg against Shkendija, especially after Hibs managed only two goals from 17 shots in last week's first leg.

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Hibernian Conference League form:

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Team News

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Fabrice Tamba scored both goals in Shkendija's 2-0 win at the weekend, and the winger should retain his place in the team on Thursday.

Marko Gjorgjievski came off the bench and scored Shkendija's only goal in the first leg loss to Hibs, and the striker could start ahead of Fahd Ndzengue in this one.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are contending with injuries to Nicky Cadden, Rocky Bushiri and Jack Iredale for this encounter.

Callum Wright arrived from the bench to score a 93rd-minute winner against Rangers, and the midfielder could be rewarded with a starting position on Thursday.

Shkendija possible starting lineup:

Ramani; Trumci, Manev, Meljichi, Zejnullai; Freitas, Islami; Tamba, Krasniqi, Kryeziu; Gjorgjievski

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Megwa, O'Hora, Kerr, Obita; Wright, Chaiwa, Mulligan; Elding, Lowe, Mayor

We say: Shkendija 0-2 Hibernian

Hibernian dominated the first leg and will be full of confidence following the weekend win against Rangers, leading us to expect an away win on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.