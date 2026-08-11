Preview: DAC Dunajska Streda vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

A week after taking control of the tie, FC Twente travel to MOL Arena on Thursday to conclude their Conference League third-round qualifying assignment against DAC Dunajska Streda.

Last Thursday’s 6-0 triumph has all but secured Twente's place in the playoffs and left the return leg a formality barring a remarkable turnaround.

Match preview

Twente’s 6-0 demolition of Dunajska was the perfect way to set the tone ahead of the 2026-27 Eredivisie opener, but they could not capitalise on that momentum in Sunday’s clash with Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion, falling to a 1-0 defeat despite enjoying long spells of dominance.

That marked a second defeat in three games for John van den Brom’s side, who have yet to find their rhythm in the early stages of this season after going unbeaten in 11 of their final 13 matches in 2024-25; one of the two defeats came against PSV Eindhoven on the closing weekend.

A six-goal cushion undoubtedly affords the Tukkers an opportunity to take their foot off the gas a bit in Slovakia, especially after a run of four matches within an 11-day span between July 30 and August 9.

Nonetheless, Twente will want to serve up another dominant display on the continental scene ahead of a near-certain playoff encounter against Dynamo Kyiv or Qarabag.

Twente have won just one of their last seven away European matches - a 3-2 victory over Malmo in January 2025 - and their recent away form has been unconvincing, with no competitive road wins since April 4.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

After easing past Velez Mostar, Dunajska Streda knew their next test against Twente would be far tougher, and they would have hoped to at least keep the tie alive ahead of the home leg.

Conceding twice in the opening 11 minutes was the worst possible start for Robert Klauss's men, and there was only ever going to be one winner from that point as Twente ruthlessly pressed home their advantage.

With their clash against Kosice postponed, DAC have had a full week's rest since their heavy defeat in Enschede. However, the scale of the task remains enormous as they attempt to become the first team to overturn a first-leg deficit of more than four goals in a European tie.

Regardless of the aggregate outcome, Dunajska will want to bow out of Europe in style and extend their current five-game home winning run in competitive matches, which includes a 2-0 victory over Banska Bystrica earlier this month.

In that span, Thursday’s hosts have conceded just once and scored a whopping 12 times, highlighting their strengths at both ends of the pitch, which will be extensively tested by opponents of a significantly higher standing.

DAC Dunajska Streda Conference League form:

DAC Dunajska Streda form (all competitions):

FC Twente Conference League form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof, MTB-Photo, Alamy Live News

Twenty-three-year-old Naci Unuvar recently returned to action and is set to travel to Slovakia, though his involvement is expected to be limited at best.

Daouda Weidmann, who delivered a man-of-the-match first-leg display against Dunajska, missed the weekend defeat to Heerenveen, making his involvement on Thursday unlikely.

After more than a year out, Mees Hilgers is nearing a comeback but remains unavailable for the visitors, along with Stav Lemkin.

Andreas Gruber is set to miss a fourth consecutive game, although Uros Kabic is unlikely to deputise again after an underwhelming display at De Grolsch Veste.

Matej Trusa, who replaced Kabic last time out, is in line for a recall to the XI here to make his third start of the campaign in six appearances.

DAC Dunajska Streda possible starting lineup:

Filipe; Juklerod, Nemanic, Kacharaba, Trontelj; Blazek; Ramadan, Bationo, Ouro, Trusa; Gagua

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Adelgaard, Propper, Bruns, Van Rooy; Van den Belt, Zerrouki; Orjasaeter, Rots, Pjaca; Weghorst

We say: DAC Dunajska Streda 1-3 FC Twente

With the tie all but settled, Twente can afford to take a measured approach on Thursday, but their quality should see them through.

The visitors are expected to comfortably see off their hosts for the second game running and extend their first-leg advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.