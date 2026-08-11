Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'ready to move' for £51m Barcelona star

Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde and could make a move for the France international before the summer transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Sevilla in the summer of 2022 and has since made 188 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

Kounde's future has become the subject of increasing speculation, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea both having been linked with moves for the versatile defender earlier this summer.

Arsenal eye move for Jules Kounde?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to Sport, the 56-cap France international has now emerged as a potential target for Arsenal, who are considering whether to make an approach for the experienced defender.

The Spanish newspaper claims that Kounde could be open to leaving Barcelona if a sufficiently convincing offer arrives, potentially opening the door for the Gunners to test the Catalan giants' resolve.

Barcelona are actively looking to trim their wage bill by offloading several players, and Kounde is reportedly no longer considered completely indispensable to Hansi Flick's plans.

The Catalan giants have already allowed Ronald Araujo to join Liverpool on loan, while Marc Casado is also expected to depart as Barcelona continue to reshape their squad.

Jules Kounde: Frenchman would be terrific addition for Arsenal

© Imago / NurPhoto

Kounde featured for France at the 2026 World Cup, and his experience at the very highest level would represent a major attraction for Arsenal should they decide to pursue a deal.

The defender operated primarily as a centre-back during his time at Sevilla, but has evolved into a highly accomplished right-back since moving to Barcelona, giving him the kind of positional versatility that Mikel Arteta tends to value enormously.

Right-back could become an area where Arsenal need to invest, particularly if Ben White is allowed to leave, and Kounde would offer a significant upgrade in terms of athleticism, defensive reliability and experience.

At 27, he is in the prime years of his career, meaning Arsenal would be acquiring a player capable of making an immediate impact rather than another long-term project.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have sufficient depth at right-back, with Eric Garcia and Xavi Espart capable of providing alternative options, which could make Kounde's departure more conceivable if the right offer arrives.

The Catalan giants have reportedly placed a £51m valuation on the Frenchman, but if Arsenal can negotiate that figure down, Kounde could represent an outstanding piece of business for Arteta's side.