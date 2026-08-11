£85m Arsenal target addresses future in huge blow to Mikel Arteta as agent confirms Gunners interest

Arsenal have been handed a potential setback in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta after impressing against the Gunners in the Champions League last season.

However, Kofane has now addressed his future and made it clear that he is in no rush to leave Germany, despite his agent confirming Arsenal's interest.

Christian Kofane speaks about his future amid Arsenal interest

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Arsenal's interest in Kofane is genuine, with his agent Eric Depolo previously confirming that the Gunners have been in contact regarding a potential move.

Depolo even suggested Arsenal could be in pole position for the striker, pointing to Kofane's Spanish-speaking ability, Arteta's influence and William Saliba's Cameroonian heritage as potential factors.

"Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine," Depolo told Daily Arsenal (via the Evening Standard). "The manager [Mikel Arteta] likes him very much."

The agent also claimed Kofane could command a €100 million (£85 million) fee and described him as a potential long-term solution in attack for Arsenal.

However, Kofane himself has now struck a considerably more relaxed tone when discussing the possibility of moving to the Premier League.

The striker admitted that he can imagine playing in England one day, but stressed that his immediate focus remains on developing at Leverkusen.

"I can certainly imagine it, yes. It’s one of the best leagues in the world," Kofane told Kicker. "But I want to take it step by step. I’m young and still have big plans with Bayer Leverkusen.

"Bayer Leverkusen a great club that has given me a great opportunity and a lot of confidence. I feel very comfortable here."

A blow for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Kofane's comments are not a definitive rejection of Arsenal, but they certainly represent a blow if the Gunners were hoping his preference would be to make a move this summer.

His agent's comments suggest Arsenal have already established contact and admire the striker considerably, yet Kofane appears perfectly happy to continue his development at Leverkusen rather than force a transfer.

That is understandable for a 20-year-old who has only recently established himself at the highest level. A move for £85 million would also represent an enormous commitment from Arsenal, particularly after they refused to meet Aston Villa's £117 million valuation of Morgan Rogers.

For Arteta, though, the bigger concern is that Arsenal cannot afford to spend too long waiting for one target.

The Gunners have already missed out on Rogers, while their pursuit of Vinicius Junior has also failed to produce the marquee attacking signing they wanted. Kofane is an exciting option with huge potential, but his latest comments suggest Arsenal may need to turn their attention towards more attainable attack-minded targets.

If Kofane is genuinely valued at that figure, then Arsenal will need far more encouragement from the player before committing that level of investment. For now, Leverkusen remains where the striker wants to be.