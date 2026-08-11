Man United transfer news today: Aurelien Tchouameni blow, £30m Arsenal battle, 18-year-old move

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 11!

Michael Carrick and his squad are finalising preparations for a friendly against Leeds United in Dublin on Wednesday, while the powers-that-be search for alternative midfield targets after a Real Madrid setback.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 11?

United's long-running chase for Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly been extinguished, with the France international believed to have agreed a new contract at Real Madrid, despite the lack of official confirmation.

The Red Devils are said to have viewed the midfielder as their dream signing earlier in the window, but the update effectively closes that chapter.

Real Madrid's own pursuit of Manchester City's Rodri is understood to have cooled too, with Barcelona now believed to be the club driving that particular saga forward.

United's midfield focus is instead believed to be centred on Leicester City teenager Louis Page, who is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford despite interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Page, valued at around £15m, was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season and is understood to already have significant senior experience for his age.

United are also said to be exploring a separate defensive option in Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys, who is valued at roughly £30m.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Benfica and Porto have all reportedly been credited with interest in the Belgium international, meaning competition for his signature is expected to be fierce.

Seys would provide cover and competition for Luke Shaw, with Patrick Dorgu now viewed internally as an option further forward rather than at left-back.

United are also believed to be keeping tabs on Monaco's Lamine Camara, though Liverpool's interest in the same player could complicate any move.