Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Spurs star 'keen' on £34m exit with 'talks' back on

Tottenham Hotspur could be edging closer to another major departure this summer.

Djed Spence is attracting renewed interest from Inter Milan, with journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Serie A champions are preparing to make an official offer if Spurs lower their asking price.

Crucially, Spence is reportedly keen on making the move to Italy.

Spurs star Djed Spence keen to join Inter Milan

© Iconsport

Inter have reignited their pursuit of Spence after previously being put off by Tottenham's valuation of the England international.

Romano now reports that Inter are prepared to submit an official bid if Spurs' demands change from the €45 million (£39 million) figure previously requested following the World Cup.

?⚫️? Inter are prepared to send official bid for Djed Spence if exit conditions change compared to €45m request post World Cup.



Inter believe price can be under €40m now and talks will follow — back on track as exclusively revealed.



Spence, keen on the move. ??????? pic.twitter.com/R3zDckSSCI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2026

The Nerazzurri now believe a deal could be completed for less than €40 million (£34 million), with talks expected to resume.

Romano added that negotiations are "back on track", while Spence himself is keen on the move to Inter.

That puts Tottenham in an interesting position as they weigh up whether to cash in on the 25-year-old or retain a player who has demonstrated his quality on the international stage.

Should Tottenham sell Djed Spence?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

If Spence is not part of Roberto De Zerbi's plans, selling him for around £34 million would make a lot of sense.

Tottenham have already invested heavily this summer and need to balance their squad, while Spence's departure could provide funds for further additions.

However, Spurs should think carefully before allowing him to leave.

Spence was one of England's unsung heroes during their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, providing an attacking threat from out wide, while also showing he could handle the pressure of playing at the highest level.

That versatility could be particularly useful to De Zerbi, especially with the Italian manager expected to demand plenty from his full-backs.

There is also the question of Pedro Porro. Spence would provide genuine competition for the Spaniard, rather than leaving Spurs with a significant drop-off should Porro be unavailable.

Ultimately, the decision should come down to De Zerbi's plans. If he sees Spence as surplus to requirements, a £34m-plus fee represents useful business.

But if the new Spurs boss believes he can get the best out of him, selling a player who has just proved himself at a World Cup could quickly become a decision Tottenham regrets.