Man Utd transfer news: £30m Lewis Hall alternative says 'yes' to Old Trafford move in major boost

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their search for a new left-back.

RB Leipzig defender David Raum is open to joining the Red Devils and has already given the green light to a potential move to Old Trafford.

While Lewis Hall remains United's preferred target, Newcastle United's stance has forced the club to explore alternatives before the transfer window closes.

David Raum open to Man Utd move

© Imago

United have not abandoned their interest in Hall, but a move for the England international remains difficult with Newcastle refusing to entertain his departure.

That has seen sporting director Jason Wilcox and United's recruitment team assess alternative targets, with Raum among those high on their list.

TEAMtalk claims United have admired the Germany international for some time, while the 28-year-old has previously spoken with the club.

Crucially, Raum has now said 'yes' to a move to Old Trafford to compete with Luke Shaw for a starting place.

His contract situation also makes him an attractive option, as Raum has less than 12 months remaining on his Leipzig deal and has a release clause worth around £34 million.

However, with the Bundesliga outfit potentially reluctant to lose him for nothing next summer, a fee of around £30 million or below could reportedly be negotiated if he does not sign a new contract.

That could make Raum a considerably more attainable option than Hall right now.

What other left-backs are Man Utd looking at?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Hall remains United's first choice, but Newcastle's determination to keep him means a deal may simply not be possible this summer.

That makes the alternatives increasingly important, with Raum arguably the most attractive of the options currently being considered.

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde was assessed earlier in the process, although his persistent injury problems have made United wary of pursuing a deal.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown was also monitored before he joined Bayern Munich, while younger options such as Club Brugge's Joaquin Seys and Bournemouth's Adrian Truffert have been considered.

For now, though, Hall remains the dream option. If Newcastle continue to refuse to negotiate in the final few weeks of the window, then Raum could be the perfect solution.

He is experienced, available for a relatively modest fee and, most importantly, already wants the move. With United needing to address the left-back position before the new season, Raum looks increasingly difficult to ignore.