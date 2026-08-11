Tottenham transfer news today: Major Cristian Romero update after Micky van de Ven contract signing

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 11!

Centre-back talk has continued to dominate the Tottenham transfer world in the past 24 hours, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero once again at opposite ends of the staying spectrum.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 11?

As alluded to, Van de Ven has signed a new contract at Tottenham, ending speculation that had previously linked him with a move to Liverpool and other major European teams.

The Dutchman cited the club's "direction" as a key factor in his decision, with Roberto De Zerbi also praising his mentality and importance to the squad.

Van de Ven has made 96 appearances since arriving from Wolfsburg and captained the side for the closing weeks of last season in the absence of regular centre-back partner - and wantaway man - Cristian Romero.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly making progress in talks over a permanent deal for the Argentina international, having emerged as his preferred destination ahead of rival suitors such as Inter Milan and Arsenal.

A £5m valuation gap between the two clubs is said to remain the main sticking point, along with add-ons still to be agreed.

Barcelona had also been credited with interest earlier in the window, while a shock switch across London to Arsenal was ruled out entirely by Spurs, who are ready to accept offers in the region of £34m for their captain.

With Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke both recruited this summer, and Van de Ven now tied down, Spurs appear well-placed defensively regardless of Romero's exit.