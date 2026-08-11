Real Madrid 'stance' on Endrick revealed amid Aston Villa transfer interest

Endrick begins the season at Real Madrid following a positive loan spell at Lyon last campaign, though questions remain over his future at the club, largely due to competition in attack. That has led to the Brazilian being linked with several interested clubs on the transfer market, including Roma.

According to AS, Jose Mourinho has left the decision over a new loan move in Endrick's hands. On the other hand, according to Trivela, selling the player is not part of Real Madrid's plans.

Endrick began the Spanish giants' pre-season as a starter. In the match against Fiorentina in early August, he played 75 minutes and scored one of the goals in a 2-2 draw. Last Saturday, against Ferencvaros, he was on the pitch for 64 minutes in the Spanish side's victory.

In both matches, the Brazilian played as the centre-forward in Jose Mourinho's 4-2-3-1. There is, however, uncertainty over exactly where he would play: as the number nine or on the right wing, as was the case during his loan at Lyon. In both scenarios, competition is fierce.

It is hard to imagine Kylian Mbappe losing his place leading the attack. Yan Diomande, recently signed for more than £85m, could be the starter on the right, a position that also features names such as Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva, all capable of playing there.

Despite interest, Real Madrid want to keep Endrick

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ Avni Retkoceri

Amid that competition, interested parties have emerged. Roma are one of those clubs, according to reports, having made enquiries about a possible loan for the Brazilian, while Aston Villa have also entered the race, with Unai Emery reportedly submitting a proposal to bring Endrick to Villa Park on loan as he looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the club's return to the Champions League.

Other Spanish clubs, such as Real Sociedad, who had previously tried to sign him before his move to Lyon, have also shown interest. Marca even revealed that Premier League clubs are also on the radar.

According to Trivela, however, Real Madrid have no interest in letting Endrick leave. In terms of the club's planning, there has never even been any movement towards a transfer for the youngster this window.

The plan surrounding the player has remained the same since December last year, when his situation reached a critical point without being used by Xabi Alonso: a loan in the January window to gain minutes before returning to the Spanish club, with no option for renewal or a permanent transfer.

On the other hand, football is dynamic. There is interest from other clubs, players get injured, or receive offers that are impossible to turn down, and any of that could change the plans of both Real Madrid and Endrick himself regarding his future.

However, in the current state of the market, there is no movement from either the club or the player towards a transfer.

Endrick's own wishes on the market

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Even before moving to French football last season, Endrick already wanted to stay at the Spanish giants. His departure came about due to a necessary rethink, given a frustrating lack of playing time under Xabi Alonso.

Following a positive season under Carlo Ancelotti, even amid injuries, the Brazilian inherited the number nine shirt and was expected to receive more minutes. That did not happen: he played just 11 minutes in La Liga before being loaned out.

His six months at Lyon, however, restored his standing. He contributed to 12 goals in 16 league matches, as well as four in five matches across the Coupe de France and Europa League.

Endrick's return to Real Madrid, then, reinforces what had long been his wish: to stay at the club. And the Spanish giants' plan follows the same line, with the idea being for the Brazilian to remain. It is now up to Jose Mourinho to manage the 20-year-old's minutes this season.