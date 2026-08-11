Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana eye another Argentina forward as Julian Alvarez alternative

Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona's leading target to strengthen their attack, but Atletico Madrid's stance is causing the deal to stall. The Colchoneros are unwilling to negotiate over the player, prompting Barcelona to consider alternative plans for the position.

Hansi Flick needs to sign a centre-forward following Robert Lewandowski's departure and the likely exit of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain. As a result, alternatives are being explored by the Catalan club should the pursuit of Julian fail to materialise.

Lautaro Martinez emerges as plan B

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It is in this context that Lautaro Martinez has emerged as an option for Barcelona. According to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, the Inter Milan forward's name is gaining momentum as Barcelona's possible plan B.

The Spanish club, for example, are already considering going down this route should there be no progress in the Julian Alvarez deal over the coming days.

Lautaro is admired by both Deco and Hansi Flick, and possesses a profile that fits Barcelona's needs. The 28-year-old forward is experienced, capable of playing as an attacking focal point while also contributing to build-up play.

He was also a world champion with Argentina in 2022 and enjoyed a strong 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals, further boosting his standing.

Despite the interest, Barcelona understand the operation would not be simple. El Toro is under contract with Inter Milan until June 2029 and has become one of the great symbols of the Italian club. In May, both the player and Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta ruled out a potential departure.

In addition, his performances at the World Cup caused his price to skyrocket. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan would be willing to let the forward leave for £100m, making the deal extremely difficult for a player who has become one of the team's leading attacking references.

Alvarez situation remains stalled

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Although Lautaro's name is on Barcelona's radar, Alvarez remains the club's clear priority.

The player returned from holiday following the World Cup and is set to hold a conversation with manager Diego Simeone. Barcelona are waiting on that conversation to understand more about the player's future.

However, negotiations remain stalled for now, with Atletico Madrid maintaining their stance of not negotiating over the player. Simeone recently reinforced the Colchoneros' position, though he is expected to listen to the player, who has previously expressed his desire to leave the Madrid side.